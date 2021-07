U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is travelling to Southeast Asia next week where he will be visiting Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines. The Biden administration is looking to strengthen the U.S. role in the region where China holds a large influence and amid tensions and military activities by the communist regime in the South China Sea. Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) explains what’s happening in the South China Sea, the latest on the Microsoft Exchange cyber-attack and what he thinks the U.S. and our allies need to do to hold China accountable.