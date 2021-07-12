Sweazie Keeps Stone Bridge-To-JMU Pact Strong

There’s a strong pipeline forming between Stone Bridge (Ashburn) High School and James Madison University. The prep power in Northern Virginia has had at least one player in each of the last two recruiting classes sign with the Dukes. And offensive lineman Carter Sweazie, who committed late last month as a pledge in the 2022 class, is in line – assuming he signs – to make it three straight recruiting classes in which JMU has landed a member of the Bulldogs.