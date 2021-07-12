Cancel
Harrisonburg, VA

Sweazie Keeps Stone Bridge-To-JMU Pact Strong

By GREG MADIA Daily News-Record
Daily News-Record
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a strong pipeline forming between Stone Bridge (Ashburn) High School and James Madison University. The prep power in Northern Virginia has had at least one player in each of the last two recruiting classes sign with the Dukes. And offensive lineman Carter Sweazie, who committed late last month as a pledge in the 2022 class, is in line – assuming he signs – to make it three straight recruiting classes in which JMU has landed a member of the Bulldogs.

Person
James Madison
