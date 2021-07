Here's a head's up that one of Rochester's busiest on-ramps onto Highway-52 north will be closed Tuesday, July 20th. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is reminding drivers in Rochester about a Highway-52 on-ramp closure Tuesday (7/20) that could add more time to your commute. And if you're like me, you need all the time you can get in the morning when you're heading to work!