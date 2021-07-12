Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

League of Legends Akshan Build: What Items to Use

By Ayrton Lauw
dbltap.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeague of Legends' newest addition to the roster, Akshan, makes his way to Summoner's Rift for Patch 11.15, and if trying to score some free League Points in solo queue, it's best to know what his build is before heading into ranked matches. League of Legends Akshan Build: What Items...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardian Angel#Pbe#Akshan Cyberpop Akshan#Adc#Noonquiver#Phantom Dancer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
League of Legends
News Break
Gold
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Can Natu be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Can Natu be shiny in Pokemon GO? Natu, the tiny bird Pokemon, starred in the most recent spotlight hour on Tuesday. Because of the increased Natu spawns, many trainers are wondering whether or not they can catch a shiny Natu. Although the spotlight hour is already over, Natu is a...
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

All of the New Coven Skins in League of Legends

To start off 2021, League of Legends are bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They also continue to add to skin lines. The Coven line is considered to be a favorite amongst League of Legends fans. It is a line that brings out the witches and other magical evil beings. The champions getting new Coven skins are Ahri, Ashe, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Malphite, Warwick and LeBlanc’s skin is getting a prestige edition. Here is a look at the seven new Coven skins coming to League of Legends.
Video GamesSurrender at 20

Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel in 11.15

"There is no such thing as fate. But there is such a thing as Akshan." - Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel, is now available! Akshan is priced at 975 RP / 7800 BE and will drop to the standard 6300 BE price after 7/29! You can pick up Akshan and his release skin Cyberpop Akshan in a bundle for 1837 RP for a limited time!
Video Gamesthewatchdogonline.com

League of Legends: Mid-Season Invitational

The competitive League of Legends scene is in an interesting predicament. The entire structure of power seems to be in flux following the annual Mid-Season Invitational across the four major regions: China’s LPL, North America’s LCS, South Korea’s LCK and Europe’s LEC. China is a prime contender for the most...
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Secretlab announces League of Legends Ruination chair collection

Secretlab announced their brand new Ruination collaboration with Riot Games on Friday. They will be releasing three new Secretlab 2022 Titan Evo chairs inspired by League of Legends, which will include seats inspired by League of Legends champions Pyke, Viego, and Miss Fortune. Check these seat designs out!. Secretlab League...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

League of Legends mid-year competitive gameplay updates

Last preseason, developers implemented a suite of improvements to Ranked that brought individual skill identification very close to where they want it to be. Across the board, significant improvement in match quality in ranked play can be seen, where 99% of ranked matches pair opposing teams that average within half a division of each other, and teammates themselves are within 1 division of each other. This only improves the closer you get to peak player hours during the day.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Progression Identity changes in League of Legends

Due to League's ever-evolving style, current ways of marking one's progression identity are not enough, so new ones have to be invented. In striving to give players the best Progression Identity choices that fit their needs from a myriad of available possibilities, developers are looking at updating League's current roster of personalization elements with the following considerations in mind:
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

5 Best Junglers in League of Legends Patch 11.15

League of Legends Patch 11.15 is on the way and the jungle pool is going to have a lot of the same champions as patches prior. Nonetheless, these are the best champions to pick when playing jungle for the upcoming patch. 5 Best Junglers in League of Legends Patch 11.15.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

What Time Does League of Legends Patch 11.15 Go Live?

Patch 11.15 for League of Legends is soon approaching and will have a small number of adjustments for champions on its deadline of the projected July 21 release. What Time Does League of Legends Patch 11.15 Go Live?. Another patch Wednesday is coming and Patch 11.15 will serve as a...
Video Gameschatsports.com

League of Legends: The effect of balancing patches on the game

In this piece, Hannes Hase, a Data Scientist at Bayes Esports, breaks down how League of Legends balance patches impact the meta and data surrounding a match. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored piece from Bayes Esports. In a game as complex as League of Legends, keeping champion strength, item stats...
Video Gameshypebeast.com

Spin Master Debuts 'League of Legends' Action Figures

Last September, Riot Games announced Toronto-based entertainment company Spin Master, as the official master toy licensee for League of Legends. Since then, Spin Master has been developing a range of collectible action figures to be released this fall. “Spin Master is excited to collaborate with Riot Games to bring innovation...
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Pokémon Unite Pikachu – build, items, and moves

Pokémon Unite is an exciting MOBA that brings your favourite Pokémon to life to compete in 5v5 team battles. What is a Pokémon game without its star player, Pikachu? The little lightning spark takes on an attack role, and deals a massive amount of damage, but is pretty squishy as a trade off.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Heroes of the Storm in 2021: The Casual’s League of Legends

At this point, the words “PC” and “League of Legends” are synonymous with one another. If you were to ask someone familiar with the medium about it, chances are it’d be the first thing that comes to mind, alongside perhaps its competitively toxic community. And as someone who’s dabbled more hours into it in the past than I’m willing to admit, it’s hard to ignore just how much of an issue that can be. Sure, you can report it all you want, but the sheer quantity of those griefing matches because one person didn’t do what they should have is endless. It’s partially why I left, alongside the game’s damagingly addictive nature (that’s a topic for another time) and in that, I often searched for a solid alternative. Oddly enough, I found that in the one place I didn’t expect, Blizzard’s Heroes of the Storm.
Video GamesDigital Trends

How to use preferred item slots in Fortnite

As part of a recent update, Epic Games has implemented a way to utilize preferred item slots in Fortnite. This is a huge deal, as it will hopefully alleviate some of the hassle of inventory management during a match. How it works is simple: This new feature allows you to...
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Mobile Legends Hayabusa best build, emblems and combos

Hello, and welcome to the ML Hayabusa guide which will include the best build and combos that you should use to maximize the potential he has. At the bottom, you'll also find the perfect heroes to match him with!. There were many heroes that got revamped in Project NEXT and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy