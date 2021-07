On Wednesday, July 28th, Lubbock Police released a sketch related to skeletal remains that were found earlier in the year. Back on March 15th, someone was walking their dog in the 1600 block of Cesar E Chavez Drive when they found the remains. Police weren't able to find any identifying information at the scene. Initially, when they were discovered, it wasn't determined whether or not the remains belonged to a human or animal, but it was quickly confirmed to have belonged to a human.