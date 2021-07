Joy Metzer, author of the children’s book “Happy Tails” will be at the Boone County Library to do a live reading Wednesday, July 14 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Metzer will read her book about an adventurous dachshund puppy that leaves the quiet country life in the Ozarks for the big city. The community is invited to come and meet the author and hear about how she came up with the story of a little pup named Jitterbug.