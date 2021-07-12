Cancel
MLB The Show 21 Team Affinity Season 3 Showdown: How to Complete

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MLB The Show 21 Team Affinity Season 3 Showdown went live July 12 at 3 p.m. ET alongside the new Team Affinity program. Team Affinity is a multi-season program that runs in Diamond Dynasty. Each season has a theme that allows players to earn special items from their favorite teams. The first season was centered around the 42 Series and 99 overall Jackie Robinson. The second focused on ballclub legends and future stars. The third and newest season is all about the 2021 MLB All-Star Game and celebrating those who have been selected.

