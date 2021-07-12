Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Join our Space.com Forums giveaway to win a space shuttle Endeavour model!

Space.com
We kick off our latest giveaway today on the Space.com forums in partnership with The Space Store. For this month, we've got a special treat for the community in the form of two memorable prizes! You'll have to enter here by Aug. 12 for a chance to win. One lucky...

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

Related
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Fermi Spots a Weird Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Racing Toward Earth

On August 26, 2020, NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope detected a pulse of high-energy radiation that had been racing toward Earth for nearly half the present age of the universe. Lasting only about a second, it turned out to be one for the record books – the shortest gamma-ray burst (GRB) caused by the death of a massive star ever seen.
Aerospace & DefenseThe Next Web

Canada’s balloon-based SuperBIT telescope could rival NASA’s Hubble next year

Carried on a helium balloon the size of a football stadium, a revolutionary new telescope could forever change the way we carry out our explorations of the Cosmos. Flying at an altitude of 40 km (25 miles) over the ground, above 99.7 percent of the atmosphere of Earth, SuperBIT would carry out observations free of the vast majority of the atmosphere which can affect astronomical observations.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Metalysis is Leading The Way in Space Exploration

Scientists at a Rotherham-based tech firm are over the moon after making ground-breaking developments that could shape the future of space exploration. Metalysis, which manufactures premium solid-state metal and alloy powders, is leading the way in mine-to-metal production, whilst also pushing the boundaries in research. The firm has successfully extracted oxygen from replicated moonrock (lunar regolith) which predominantly contains aluminium, silicon, and oxygen, as part of a revolutionary research programme. The metal powder by-product collected during the process is also generating huge interest.In-Situ Resource Utilisation (ISRU), i.e., the ability to simultaneously extract oxygen, in conjunction with producing usable metal powders on the moon is vital for future exploration and habitation, being essential for sustainable long duration activities in space. Such activity features heavily in the ‘Plan for Sustained Lunar Exploration and Development’ by NASA, ESA’s ‘Space Resources Strategy’ and missions of other National Space Agencies.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Two More Artemis I Deep Space CubeSats Prepare for Launch

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (NASA PR) — Two additional secondary payloads that will travel to deep space on Artemis I, the first flight of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, are ready for launch. The Team Miles and EQUilibriUm Lunar-Earth point 6U Spacecraft (EQUULEUS) CubeSats are tucked...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Russia's Nauka multipurpose lab module docks to space station

The International Space Station has gained a new room after a 13-year wait for its launch and a week-long journey in Earth orbit. Russia's Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM), named "Nauka" ("Science" in Russian), docked to the space station on Thursday (July 29), eight days after its more-than-decade-long delayed launch. The 22-ton (20-tonne) MLM connected with the orbiting complex at 9:29 a.m. EDT (1329 GMT), using an open port that was recently vacated by the Pirs docking compartment on the Earth-facing side of the Zvezda service module.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

In photos: Blue Origin's 1st New Shepard passenger launch with Jeff Bezos

Blue Origin made history on July 20, 2021 with the launch of its New Shepard rocket on its first crewed spaceflight. The launch, which lifted off from Blue Origin's Launch Site One in West Texas near Van Horn, carried the company's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos (of Amazon fame), his brother Mark Bezos, Mercury 13 aviation pioneer Wally Funk and 18-year-old student Oliver Daemen of the Netherlands, the first paying passenger on New Shepard.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Rocket Lab will launch a US Space Force experimental satellite Thursday: Watch live

The U.S. Space Force plans to launch an experimental research and development satellite to low Earth orbit early tomorrow (July 29), and you can watch the action live. Rocket Lab's Electron booster will launch the "It's a Little Chile Up Here" mission from the California-based company's launch site located on New Zealand's Mahia Peninsula. The mission is scheduled to lift off from Launch Complex 1 between 2 a.m. EDT and 4 a.m. EDT (0600 to 0800 GMT; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. local New Zealand time) on Thursday. You can watch the event live here at Space.com, courtesy of Rocket Lab, or directly via the company's website, starting about 20 minutes before launch.
Aerospace & Defenseabc27.com

The space shuttles-where are they now?

(WHTM) The era of the space shuttle came to an end ten years ago, when Atlantis rolled to a stop on the runway at Kennedy Spaceport on July 21, 2011. In the thirty years since the first launch on April 12, 1981, the space shuttle fleet flew many different types of missions. It carted up the pieces that were assembled into the International Space Station, launched satellites, retrieved satellites, and serviced satellites-including the Hubble Space Telescope. All told, the program ran 135 missions.
Aerospace & DefenseNewsweek

7 Photos Show Iconic NASA Space Shuttle Moments, a Decade Since Last Flight

On July 21, 2011, space shuttle Atlantis landed for the final time at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, marking the last time a space shuttle would ever touch down again. The space shuttle program made use of five separate spacecraft throughout its lifetime, which were humanity's first reusable ones. They launched like a rocket, but landed like a gliding airplane.
Aerospace & Defensepahomepage.com

The last space shuttle landing

Ten years ago, at 5:57 a.m. on July 21st, 2011, the Atlantis shuttle touched down at Kennedy Spaceport in Florida. It's the 33rd mission for the shuttle, and the 135th-and last-for the shuttle fleet.
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Space Shuttle Launch Pad 39A with Challenger STS-6 (1:144)

I amazed at your problem solving and crafting skills as much as your modeling acumen. It's awesome! (And I think the word is overused, so I purposely try not to use it very much). The devices you use to enable parts fabrication are extremely creative. I myself frequently just succumb to Brute Force and Ignorance (BFI) in a bid to just power through.

