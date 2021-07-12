Join our Space.com Forums giveaway to win a space shuttle Endeavour model!

Scientists at a Rotherham-based tech firm are over the moon after making ground-breaking developments that could shape the future of space exploration. Metalysis, which manufactures premium solid-state metal and alloy powders, is leading the way in mine-to-metal production, whilst also pushing the boundaries in research. The firm has successfully extracted oxygen from replicated moonrock (lunar regolith) which predominantly contains aluminium, silicon, and oxygen, as part of a revolutionary research programme. The metal powder by-product collected during the process is also generating huge interest.In-Situ Resource Utilisation (ISRU), i.e., the ability to simultaneously extract oxygen, in conjunction with producing usable metal powders on the moon is vital for future exploration and habitation, being essential for sustainable long duration activities in space. Such activity features heavily in the ‘Plan for Sustained Lunar Exploration and Development’ by NASA, ESA’s ‘Space Resources Strategy’ and missions of other National Space Agencies.