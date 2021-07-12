Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Woman,92, finally wears a wedding dress nearly 70 years after getting married

By Clara Hill
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 17 days ago

A woman from Alabama made a lifelong wish of her grandmother ’s come true – wearing a wedding dress .

The idea came to Angela Strozier, who was watching Coming to America with her grandmother, Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker, 94.

When the iconic wedding scene popped up with Shari Headley sporting that pink gown, Ms Tucker muttered something that Ms Strozier couldn’t understand.

Ms Tucker eventually repeated herself, saying one of her longest wishes aloud, “I’ve always wanted to try on a wedding dress,” she told her granddaughter, who dished about the surprise to AL.com.

Ms Tucker did not get the chance to wear a wedding dress when she married her husband Lehman Tucker Sr in 1952, as according to law at the time, Black women were not allowed in bridal boutiques, according to Ms Strozier.

Instead, she donned a navy gown styled on Dorothy Dandrige’s costume Oscar nominated title role Carmen Miranda.

Mr Tucker passed away in 1975, and while she expressed no interest in marrying again, Ms Tucker still never gave up wanting the white wedding gown experience. As soon as she heard about this desire, Ms Strozier jumped on the internet and booked an appointment at a wedding dress shop.

They went to David’s Bridal at 1.30pm on a Saturday, and the whole day was about Ms Tucker, who got a complete makeover from makeup artist Pharris Clayton.

Ms Tucker tried on two gowns, and she said about the experience, “I felt like I was getting married. I didn’t want to take it off, but I knew I had to. I looked good in it though.”

“You know, I can’t even express how special it was. It was too special,” she told AL.com. “I’ve been wanting to do that a long time.

Ms Strozier said of her grandmother, “being fantastic is just an understatement of who she is”, as Ms Tucker’s achievements are many. She spent her youth working alongside civil rights activists and became a registered poll worker in 1963 with the Birmingham City Council. Her retirement after her long tenure with the local authority was celebrated by Mayor Randall Woodfin. On top of this, she is a mother of four, grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 18.

Ms Strozier said their family loved celebrating the grandmother. “She’s always winning to entertain our shenanigans. She has always told us to give her her flowers while she’s still here, not when she’s gone, so she can enjoy them.”

She continued, “Whenever she expressed that she wants to do something, wants to go somewhere, wants to experience something, we try our best to make it happen.”

“She’s our grandmother, and to have a grandmother so full of life at 94 is a blessing.”

Other family members were involved in the special day out at the bridal shop, and shared their glee on social media.

Lisa Tucker wrote in a Facebook post, “ I always tease her about being famous and tell her how we had to get use to sharing her with Birmingham, now we are sharing her with the world. I’m glad the world get to see just how blessed we are. Live your dream Grandma.”

According to ABC 3340 , Ms Tucker now wants a wedding reception and to go on vacation to Jersaulem and Hawaii.

Comments / 1

The Independent

The Independent

193K+
Followers
93K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmen Miranda
Person
Shari Headley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Dress#Black Women#Wedding Gown#Dress Shop#Getting Married#Abc 3340
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Fashion
Related
WorldNewsweek

Groom Dies At Wedding Altar in Front of Horrified Bride

A woman has described her heartache after her terminally ill fiancé died at the altar just minutes before they were due to get married. Alison Wynn, 38, was set to marry her partner of 21 years in the Scottish town of Saltcoats on June 25 when the tragedy occurred. Paul...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Groom dies at the altar as his bride is walking down the aisle with their son

A terminally-ill groom died at the altar as his bride was walking down the aisle with their eldest son.Paul Wynn, from Ayrshire, Scotland, collapsed at Saltcoats town hall on 25 June, moments before he could wed his fiancée Alyson Wynn.The 57-year-old had received a diagnosis of terminal pancreatic cancer that had spread to his liver and lungs eight days earlier.Doctors had told him that he likely had between six and eight weeks to live.He and Ms Wynn had been in an on-and-off relationship for 21 years, and had five children together.Ms Wynn told Ayrshire Live that her fiancé’s death had...
WorldHello Magazine

Queen Letizia dazzles royal fans in waist-cinching dress for family outing

Queen Letizia is known for her stylish dress collection, and the royal made no exception when she stepped out in a stunning Nina Ricci number on Thursday for the Princess of Girona Awards. The mother-of-two was joined by husband, King Felipe VI, and her daughters, Princess Leonor, 15, and Infanta...
Worldkentlive.news

Woman, 32, dies suddenly just months before her wedding

Tributes have been paid to a "caring and thoughtful" woman who died suddenly at home at the age of 32. Heartbroken mum Olga said everyone had been left devastated by Jessica Morrell's death on June 1. Olga, from Shepley, near Huddersfield, described her daughter as a "larger than life character"...
Beauty & Fashionnews4sanantonio.com

94-year-old gets to live dream of trying on wedding dresses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRC/WBMA-LD/CNN Newsource) - They say it's never too late to live your dreams. For a 94-year-old grandmother, it was a comment about something she never got to do that led her granddaughter to make it happen. Mrs. Martha Tucker is basking in her newfound fame. All over the...
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

Black woman teaches white mom how to style adopted daughter's hair and it's a beautiful story

Parenting is a learning process and not being afraid to ask for help is what shows that you are willing to do what it takes to have the best for your baby. Stephanie Hollifield and her husband, AJ, who are White, adopted a Black baby girl. Hollifield loved Haley no differently than her biological children. But as her daughter grew up, Hollifield realized she wasn't doing her black daughter's hair correctly. The Georgia mom of five who blogs for Momstrosity.co decided to reach out to her Black friends on social media to help guide her. And an unexpectedly heartwarming story came out of this call for help.

Comments / 1

Community Policy