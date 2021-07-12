Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Analysis: Ministers shift responsibility for fighting coronavirus to the public

By Shaun Lintern
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09EzFF_0auiE4ou00

The government today passed the baton for fighting coronavirus to the public, as Boris Johnson confirmed that the last of the emergency Covid restrictions would be lifted from next week.

After 16 months of government-imposed curbs on our everyday life, it appears the government has decided that enough is enough and that it’s time for it to depart the pitch, mid-game, as a summer wave of infection builds.

Johnson’s message was simple. It is up to each and every one of us to look out not just for ourselves but for each other, because the government has now returned to the idea of herd immunity as the only way out of the pandemic.

The vaccines have done the hard yards, with 66 per cent of us double-dosed, but the rest, with only one dose or no dose, are at the mercy of chance and the Delta variant.

Not everyone will survive the next few months.

The latest documents from the government’s scientific advisers couldn’t be clearer. Whatever we do now, a summer wave is baked in. The number of hospitalisations could reach 1,000 a day within the next two weeks, with deaths as high as 200 a day in August.

The exact shape and size of this summer wave is difficult to predict, but all the scenarios show high levels of infection lasting until at least the end of the summer.

In the House of Commons, the health secretary, Sajid Javid, said the government believed that the current infections would not lead to unsustainable pressure on the NHS .

How this calculation was made, he didn’t share, but it comes as the number of hospitalisations have increased almost 60 per cent in the past week. Some hospitals have already had to cancel operations.

The vaccines have significantly reduced the number of deaths and hospitalisations, but the NHS has so little spare capacity that the prospect of 1,000 admissions a day will fill many hospital doctors and nurses with dread.

Living under Covid restrictions forever was never going to happen. A time had to come when the curbs were lifted, but with the health service under so much pressure already the situation could quickly backfire.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, the prime minister shifted responsibility from the government to the public. He urged people to be cautious once restrictions end, saying: “This pandemic is not over. This disease coronavirus continues to carry risks for you and for your family.”

Many of us will continue to wear masks, avoid indoor crowds and wash our hands regularly; however, the problem with an infectious disease is that our safety relies not just on ourselves but the actions of everyone around us.

The modelling estimates by experts show that the slower life returns to normal, the less severe the peak and the less pressure the NHS will be under.

Now it’s up to each one of us to learn to live with Covid in a way that considers our neighbours as well as our own safety.

Not everyone around you on the train or in the pub may be as capable as you of fighting the virus. They may not have been vaccinated fully, or perhaps they have a weaker immune system because of cancer treatments or genetic diseases. Maybe they are just the unlucky ones who are more susceptible to Covid and death from infection. You can’t see these things; you may even be susceptible yourself and you won’t know until its too late.

As the scenes from Wembley and Leicester Square at the weekend show, not everyone will be as considerate as others, and Covid is perfectly placed to exploit this situation.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

193K+
Followers
93K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The House Of Commons#Nhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Lyon County, KSKVOE

CORONAVIRUS: Lyon County Public Health sees shift in infections to younger ages as vaccination rates edge up

Lyon County Public Health is closely monitoring the recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, which came to the county Wednesday. Lyon County Public Health added 21 new cases to the county’s overall total, the first time since St. Patrick’s Day where the county had a double-digit increase. Lyon County’s active caseload went from 34 to 52. It’s the highest level of active cases in Lyon County since 64 cases Feb. 28.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

AIIB gives $500 mln loan for Indonesia's coronavirus response

JAKARTA, July 15 (Reuters) - The Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a $500 million loan for Indonesia to support its COVID-19 response, the bank said in a statement on Thursday. The AIIB has provided two earlier loans to Indonesia for its coronavirus response, bringing to $1.5 billion...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Public spaces closed in Bangkok as coronavirus surges

Bangkok closed down its remaining open public spaces Friday after coronavirus infections began to surge in the region. According to The Associated Press, public spaces including parks, hair salons and barbershops were officially closed. Thailand's capital had already implemented a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. Nearly 14,575...
Public Healthwgcu.org

COVID-19 Resurgence: Hospital Response and the Role of Public Policy

The United States is in the midst of a COVID-19 surge and according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, its largely being driven by the Delta variant, which is responsible for about eight of every 10 new cases. According to data from Johns Hopkins University the average number of daily new infections over the past week has stood at more than 32,000 cases, marking a 66% increase from the average daily new infection rate the previous week and a 145% jump from two weeks ago.
Mono County, CAsierrawave.net

Not Good! CDPH Issues Public Health Order in Response to Surge In Delta Variant

Back to square one? The Delta Variant causing fastest increase in COVID-19 Cases than during the entire pandemic. Mono County Residents and Visitor Urged to Become Vaccinated. The COVID-19 pandemic remains a significant challenge in California. COVID-19 vaccines are effective in reducing infection and serious disease. At present, 62% of Californians 12 years of age and older are fully vaccinated with an additional 9% partially vaccinated.
U.K.Telegraph

Ministers always promise to cut crime but the public rarely feels any safer

Only death and taxes are guaranteed, said Benjamin Franklin. He could have added that, sooner or later, the government of whatever hue will launch a crackdown on crime. Entire forests have been demolished over the past 30 years to provide the consultation documents, white papers, press releases and legislation to accompany umpteen attempts to tackle the law-breakers.
Public Healthwbkb11.com

CDC updates mask guidance in response to surging coronavirus cases

ATLANTA, GA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its masking guidance as new cases of the coronavirus continue to surge nationwide, especially among the unvaccinated. The CDC now says that fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor public settings where there is substantial or...
Public HealthDezeen

Thomas Heatherwick in discussions with UK government over Covid-19 memorial

British designer Thomas Heatherwick has met with the UK government to discuss commemorating those who have died during the coronavirus pandemic. Records of the UK government's recent ministerial meetings show that the designer met Cabinet Office minister Chloe Smith in March this year at a meeting described as: "To discuss COVID-19 commemoration".
Public Healthkentlive.news

Boris Johnson warns Covid-19 still poses 'significant risk'

Boris Johnson stressed the need for caution despite recent falls in the number of coronavirus cases as he warned that the virus “still presents a significant risk”. But recent data which showed a drop in cases was “encouraging”, the Prime Minister said. The comments come after a senior minister told...
Internetafp.com

Facebook posts mislead after UK chief scientific adviser's comments on virus hospitalisations

Copyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved. Multiple Facebook posts claim the UK's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said all vaccines are 'useless' because '60 percent of UK hospital Covid-19 admissions have received two doses of the vaccine'. The claim is misleading: the posts cited a report in which Vallance did not say vaccines were 'useless'. On July 20, 2021, Vallance clarified that 60 percent of recent Covid-19 patients in UK hospitals were unvaccinated.
Public HealthTelegraph

Civil servants should lead Britain out of our post-pandemic lethargy by returning to the office

They don’t have a race for wonky shopping trolleys at the Tokyo Olympics, but if they did then Team GB would surely be on course for a gold and silver double. Not only do we have Boris Johnson veering all over the aisles on everything from ending lockdown restrictions to imposing coronavirus passports, but the superstar epidemiologist Professor Neil Ferguson could give him a close race in the U-turn stakes. To indulge for a moment in the horrid sporting argot of nouns as verbs, both men could be expected “to medal”, even in the face of the stiffest international competition.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Biden enters challenging stretch in coronavirus fight

President Biden and his administration are entering a difficult stretch as they try to get the coronavirus and its highly transmissible delta variant under control. The White House and public health officials face the challenging task of convincing vaccinated Americans in certain high-risk areas to once again start wearing masks again, while redoubling their efforts to persuade millions of unvaccinated Americans to finally get the shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy