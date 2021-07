Candace Cameron Bure keeps an eye on her three kids ... one way or another. Like other moms, the Full House star loves posting heartwarming photos of her children — Natasha, 22, Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19. But as it turns out, at least one of them has gotten into the habit of keeping her in the dark on Instagram. On Sunday, the 45-year-old Hallmark star broke her silence about what she’s been seeing (and not seeing!) on her kids' Instagram profiles.