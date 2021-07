Remember a few weeks ago when I pointed out how on Grateful Dead night they only played one Dead song and called it a theme night? Yeah, that wasn’t very on-theme. A few weeks ago on Lynx night, they had the only Minnesota team to win championships in the last few decades on the field for a few minutes pre-game, had their mascot Prowl there, a first pitch tossed by the team, and called it Lynx night.