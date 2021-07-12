2021 Flames Report Card: Rasmus Andersson

50.06 CF%, -4.69 CFRel%, 47.04 xGF%, -10.69 xGFRel%. MGMacGillivray: C I think it is safe to say that Andersson just didn’t make the leap forward we were expecting this season. I still think he has a really good potential with the team, and that this season for him like many others was a bump in the road. He will need to find ways to be better at even strength this season as both of his regular partners in Noah Hanifin and Mark Giordano had better numbers away from him. I still think he possesses the skillset to be a strong offensive defencemen, but the Flames will need more out of him this season if they want to get back into the playoffs.