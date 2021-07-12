More Smoke Signals From Capitol Hill: What's Going On With Cannabis Legalization?
This article by David Feuerstein and Richard Trotter was originally published on The Leaflet, a newsletter by Feuerstein Kulick. For months, cannabis industry observers have been eagerly watching for movement on some form of legalization bill from Capitol Hill. And while de-scheduling marijuana and other reforms have broad popular support that transcends party lines in a way that almost no other issue can (link), the cannabis industry has nothing to show for the seemingly endless array of political soundbites.www.benzinga.com
