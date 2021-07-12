More Smoke Signals From Capitol Hill: What's Going On With Cannabis Legalization?

A bill to legalize weed at the federal level is now under debate in the Senate. Thanks to opposition from most Republicans and a few conservative Democrats, it’s almost certain to fail in this session. But having an actual bill in hand, and debate under way, lets us know what our legislators are thinking, and how such a bill might shape up over the coming few years, when most observers think legalization is likely to finally pass, depending on the makeup of Congress and who might be in the White House.