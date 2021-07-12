Cancel
POTUS

More Smoke Signals From Capitol Hill: What's Going On With Cannabis Legalization?

By Benzinga Cannabis Contributors
Benzinga
Benzinga
 16 days ago
This article by David Feuerstein and Richard Trotter was originally published on The Leaflet, a newsletter by Feuerstein Kulick. For months, cannabis industry observers have been eagerly watching for movement on some form of legalization bill from Capitol Hill. And while de-scheduling marijuana and other reforms have broad popular support that transcends party lines in a way that almost no other issue can (link), the cannabis industry has nothing to show for the seemingly endless array of political soundbites.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

State
Washington State
Jen Psaki
Jen Psaki
Person
Chuck Schumer
#Cannabis Legalization#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Industry#Capitol Hill#Smoke Signals#House#Leaflet
Related
Congress & Courts

They's Agin' It: Federal Cannabis legalization is possible, even with opposition from a Republican Senate

A bill to legalize weed at the federal level is now under debate in the Senate. Thanks to opposition from most Republicans and a few conservative Democrats, it’s almost certain to fail in this session. But having an actual bill in hand, and debate under way, lets us know what our legislators are thinking, and how such a bill might shape up over the coming few years, when most observers think legalization is likely to finally pass, depending on the makeup of Congress and who might be in the White House.
Congress & Courts

Federal legalization of cannabis: What does it mean for patients?

I just opened my email inbox to see the following headline: “Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) will finally release a draft of their long-awaited federal cannabis legalization bill on Wednesday.”. I wholeheartedly support the federal legalization of...
Congress & Courts

Federal Cannabis Legalization Bill Is Proposed

The legislative draft that the Senators came up with was based partially on a bill that the House passed in December. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-OR), and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) released the full text of their federal draft marijuana legalization bill called the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act. This massive piece of legislation is clocking in at a hefty 163 pages and a public comment period is open until September 1.
U.S. Politics

Cannabis Legalization: Is it Happening?

Federal legalization of cannabis is gaining momentum now. On Wednesday, Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer released a discussion draft of the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act. The act aims to end the federal prohibition on marijuana. "It's our legislative proposal to end the federal prohibition on marijuana and repair damage...
Congress & Courts

Infrastructure bill on the rocks, as GOP rejects Dem compromise

Bipartisan infrastructure negotiations have hit another roadblock, as Senate Democrats continue to work on a backup plan for President Biden’s biggest legislative priority. CNN, Bloomberg and Politico were among the outlets reporting that a number of sticking points were outstanding after Republicans rejected a compromise proposal from the White House and Democratic negotiators. The two sides remain at an impasse on a number of issues, including funding for highways versus public transit, questions over broadband internet access and how the bill would be financed.
Protests
The Hill

Officers' powerful Capitol riot testimony underscores Pelosi's partisan blunder

On Capitol Hill, partisanship is coin of the realm. Still, a congressional probe of the Capitol riot should not be political. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) can’t help herself. She made the probe irredeemably political by refusing to seat two prominent Republicans — Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio) and Jim Banks (Ind.), both tireless Donald Trump apologists — who had been chosen by GOP leadership to serve on the select Jan. 6 Committee.
Protests

Capitol riot committee holds first hearing

DC police officer: I pleaded with rioters "I've got kids" DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone said that he was attacked by rioters and "electrocuted again and again and again with a taser." "I'm sure I was screaming but I don't think I could even hear my own voice," Fanone...
Congress & Courts

Senate votes to move forward with bipartisan infrastructure bill

Washington — The Senate voted to move forward on a bipartisan infrastructure bill after weeks of negotiations on Wednesday, clearing a key procedural hurdle on a bill that includes $550 billion in new spending for infrastructure projects around the country. The vote to advance the legislation Wednesday night was 67...
Florida State

Push to legalize recreational marijuana gains traction in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - A new survey shows a majority of Floridians are in support of it, but organizations are still concerned it may not make the ballot in 2022. It's been nearly a decade since Colorado and Washington become the first two states to legalize recreational marijuana. Now, it's legal in 18 states, including the District of Columbia and Guam. Many hope the Sunshine State is next.
Politics

Commentary: New Hampshire, it's time to unite and legalize cannabis

In this now hyper-partisan world that we call New Hampshire, is there one thing still capable of defying party lines? If there is, it just might be weed. That’s right, folks, cannabis just might be the unifier we all need. This week, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer proposed federal...
U.S. Politics
CNN

Mitch McConnell is doing something he deserves a lot of credit for

CNN — Less than half of all Kentucky residents are vaccinated against the coronavirus. And Mitch McConnell is trying to do something about it. The Senate minority leader is set to start running 60-second ads on 100 radio stations in the state to educate people on the vaccine and urge them to get the shot(s). (McConnell is paying for the ads out of his campaign account, where, as of the end of 2020, he had almost $7 million in the bank.)

