Listen to Twin Shadow on the Indie Rock Hit Parade
To celebrate the release of his new self-titled album, George Lewis Jr. aka Twin Shadow called in to the Indie Rock Hit Parade to chat with host Eric Schuman. Twin Shadow discusses the technical side of recording and self-releasing an album during a pandemic, how he wound up making a guest appearance on Xiu Xiu’s latest record, and the inspiration behind his single “Johnny & Johnnie.” Listen to the full interview below, and give the new album a listen, too!thekey.xpn.org
