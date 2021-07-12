Cancel
Military

An Improving Economy Bodes Well for Veteran Employment

By Michael O'Connor
With the pandemic easing in the U.S., the economy seems to be moving in the right direction. And while job numbers as a whole are also improving, it’s especially gratifying to see the encouraging employment data for a vital but sometimes overlooked segment of our workforce— veterans. As of May 2021, the unemployment rate for U.S. Armed Forces veterans was down to 4.4%, from 5.3% in April, according to the U.S. Department of Labor (1). Comparatively, the May unemployment rate for nonveterans was also down, but it remains more than a full percentage point higher than the veteran unemployment rate, at 5.8%.

Benzinga

Benzinga

