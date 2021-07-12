An Improving Economy Bodes Well for Veteran Employment
With the pandemic easing in the U.S., the economy seems to be moving in the right direction. And while job numbers as a whole are also improving, it’s especially gratifying to see the encouraging employment data for a vital but sometimes overlooked segment of our workforce— veterans. As of May 2021, the unemployment rate for U.S. Armed Forces veterans was down to 4.4%, from 5.3% in April, according to the U.S. Department of Labor (1). Comparatively, the May unemployment rate for nonveterans was also down, but it remains more than a full percentage point higher than the veteran unemployment rate, at 5.8%.www.benzinga.com
