An Improving Economy Bodes Well for Veteran Employment

Will there be another stimulus check? It's looking less likely. For many Americans, it's been months since the most recent round of stimulus checks hit their bank accounts, though the IRS has, over the past number of weeks, been working diligently to send out catch-up payments to those who didn't receive a stimulus, or a full stimulus, earlier on in the year. Of course, the big question on a lot of people's minds is none other than will there be a fourth stimulus round? But when we look at the greater economic picture, it's easy to see why the answer may be a resounding "no."