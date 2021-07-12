Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation Channels The X-Files With This Cryptic “UFO” Teaser (Updated)
The company is harnessing UFO imagery as part of a mysterious campaign ahead of the biennial MAKS airshow in Moscow next week. Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation, the organization that brings together the country’s major aerospace firms and many of their related defense companies, has provided a cryptic teaser of its upcoming contribution to the MAKS international air show that will begin at Zhukovsky International Airport, outside Moscow, next week.www.thedrive.com
Comments / 0