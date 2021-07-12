Cancel
Financial Reports

Simulations Plus: Q3 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 16 days ago

Shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) rose fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share fell 10.00% year over year to $0.18, which were in line with the estimate of $0.18. Revenue of $12,777,000 up by 3.89% from the same period last year, which missed the...

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

#Earnings Guidance#Software#Looking Ahead Simulations#Simulations Plus Inc#Cognigen Corporation#Dilisym#Lixoft#Admet#Medchem Designer#Medchem Studio
