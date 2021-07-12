Simulations Plus: Q3 Earnings Insights

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofSLM stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $18.88. 1,720,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,942,521. SLM has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.01.