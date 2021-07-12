Cancel
“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Scores Renewal

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarz has handed out an early season two pickup for its 1991-set prequel series “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”. The series stars Mekai Curtis as the 15-year-old version of Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson’s character Kanan from the original series and Patina Miller as his mother, Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas. Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Badass, Toby Sandeman, Shanley Caswell, Lovie Simone and Antonio Ortiz co-star.

