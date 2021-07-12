Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Stroudsburg, PA

ESU, NCC announce 'premiere partnership,' add transfer scholarships

Pocono Record
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Stroudsburg University and Northampton Community College have announced an enhanced partnership to assist students transferring from NCC to ESU. The schools already had an agreement about credit transfers, but students can now earn GPA-based scholarships, and an ESU liaison will be assigned to NCC “to really facilitate those early discussions between departments and getting ready to come to ESU,” said Joanne Bruno, ESU’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, after a signing ceremony Monday on NCC’s Monroe campus.

www.poconorecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
East Stroudsburg, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncc#Scholarships#Esu#Ncc#Gpa#The Pocono Record
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula

A strong 8.2 magnitude earthquake hit an area off the Alaska peninsula late Wednesday, prompting a series of tsunami warnings for the seismically active U.S. state that were later lifted. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck about 56 miles east-southeast of Perryville, Alaska, around 10:15 p.m. local...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Israeli health provider to offer 3rd COVID shot to elderly

JERUSALEM (AP) — A leading Israeli health provider on Thursday said it would soon begin offering a third, booster COVID-19 shot to patients over the age of 60 who have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Maccabi, one of Israel’s four publicly funded health maintenance organizations, said its members could...

Comments / 0

Community Policy