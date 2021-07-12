ESU, NCC announce 'premiere partnership,' add transfer scholarships

East Stroudsburg University and Northampton Community College have announced an enhanced partnership to assist students transferring from NCC to ESU. The schools already had an agreement about credit transfers, but students can now earn GPA-based scholarships, and an ESU liaison will be assigned to NCC “to really facilitate those early discussions between departments and getting ready to come to ESU,” said Joanne Bruno, ESU’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, after a signing ceremony Monday on NCC’s Monroe campus.