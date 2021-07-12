Wedge Salad With All the Fixins
A wedge salad is one of those retro dishes that needs no improvement. Add a martini and a shrimp cocktail and I feel like I’m out for a Mad Men–era power lunch (after which I’ll promptly need a power nap, but the meal is totally worth it). Crunchy iceberg lettuce, just-enough-but-not-too-much blue cheese dressing, salty bacon, cherry tomatoes popping like Gushers with each bite. It’s the kind of salad for which you need a knife, fork, and large napkin, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.food52.com
