Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Wedge Salad With All the Fixins

By Rebecca Firkser
Food52
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wedge salad is one of those retro dishes that needs no improvement. Add a martini and a shrimp cocktail and I feel like I’m out for a Mad Men–era power lunch (after which I’ll promptly need a power nap, but the meal is totally worth it). Crunchy iceberg lettuce, just-enough-but-not-too-much blue cheese dressing, salty bacon, cherry tomatoes popping like Gushers with each bite. It’s the kind of salad for which you need a knife, fork, and large napkin, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

food52.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salad#Wedge#Cheese#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
RecipesPosted by
FIRST For Women

Take Your Potato Salad to the Next Level With This Secret Ingredient

Potato salad is a staple at my house for the fourth of July, and for every backyard barbecue, for that matter. While I know that my regular recipe is always a hit, this year I went looking for some cooking hacks that could help me take things up a notch. Luckily, I stumbled upon one totally unexpected and easy-to-add ingredient that gives this dish such a powerful boost in flavor — dill pickle relish.
Recipescountryliving.com

Tuna Noodle Casserole

Tuna noodle casserole is perfect for nights when you don't want to go shopping or spend money on takeout. Made mostly with pantry ingredients, it's easy to keep everything you need to make it on hand. Lots of recipes recommend making a fresh sauce with cream and mushrooms, but here, we're sticking with cans of condensed mushroom soup. The point of this meal is that it is both delicious and easy. And we're keeping it that way!
Recipestastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Filipino Fruit Salad Is a Pantry-Friendly Dish With One Weird Ingredient

While Asian food is very well-known in the US, Filipino food is still a bit of a mystery. With new Filipino restaurants popping up across the country, Filipino style dishes are becoming increasingly popular. One of the most well know Filipino desserts is a Filipino fruit salad. This dish is commonly served in the Philippines on Noche Buena, aka Christmas Eve, or at any special family gathering.
Recipesrecipes.net

Chicken and Vegetable Stir-Fry Recipe

Tender chunks of chicken make this vegetable stir-fry meatier and more filling. Packed full of flavors, you won’t ever order takeaway with this recipe. Stir the cornstarch, stock and soy sauce in a small bowl until the mixture is smooth. Spray a 12-inch nonstick skillet with the cooking spray and...
Recipesrecipes.net

Baked Cream Cheese Spaghetti Casserole Recipe

This spaghetti casserole promises a rich and cheesy dish, made with ground beef, spaghetti sauce, and cream cheese, for a mouthwatering baked bite. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a medium skillet brown the ground beef. Drain and add the spaghetti sauce. Set aside. Cook the spaghetti according to...
Recipesthejacksonpress.org

Delicious Egg Salad

Looking for a quick and easy meal for lunch or dinner? Look no further than this fresh egg salad recipe. The best part? You likely have all the ingredients in your fridge right now. Plus, it takes less than 20 minutes to whip up. Step 1. Place egg in a...
Recipespdjnews.com

Very Easy Fruit Salad

Prep: 10 mins Additional: 1 hr Total: 1 hr 10 mins Servings: 10 Ingredient Checklist 1 pint strawberries - cleaned, hulled and sliced 1 pound seedless grapes, halved 3 kiwis, peeled and sliced 3 bananas, sliced 1 (21 ounce) can peach pie filling Directions Step 1 In a large bowl, combine the strawberries, grapes, kiwis, and bananas. Gently mix in peaches. Chill for 1 hour before…
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)

Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
Recipessteamykitchen.com

Potato Wedges in the Microwave

If you have a craving for French fries, but want something healthier that comes together in no time, these microwaved potato wedges are the perfect solution! Make them in 10 minutes for a perfect side dish or great snack. Yes potatoes can be snacks!. I love using this recipe as...
Recipescookitonce.com

Beef Enchilada Casserole

Prep Time: 20 mins | Cook Time: 35 mins | Total Time: 55 mins | Servings: 8 people. I am blown away with the Mexican flavour of creamy refried beans, layered beef, corn tortillas, and melted cheese smothered in a scrumptious enchilada sauce of this one in a million casserole! This freezer-friendly Beef Enchilada Casserole is incredibly easy to throw together and ready in less than an hour.
Recipesthewholesomedish.com

Baked Parmesan Crusted Chicken

Baked Parmesan Crusted Chicken is such an easy dinner recipe. Chicken breasts stay juicy from a crunchy coating of mayo, parmesan cheese, and seasoned breadcrumbs. These chicken breasts stay juicy thanks to a crispy flavorful crust made from just a few common ingredients. This recipe can be made in about 30 minutes so it’s perfect for a busy weeknight meal.
Recipesnowhabersham.com

Bacon cheeseburger tater tot casserole

I shall begin this Dishing Up Memories with an admission of guilt, while I love potatoes, baked, mashed, sliced, diced, and in the form of french fries or hash browns, my all-time favorite is tater tots. I’m not even sure why or where that comes from. I know we occasionally...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Crockpot Funeral Potatoes Recipe

While you might expect something called funeral potatoes to be the most depressing dish ever, that's far from being the case. Yes, the name does evoke one of the saddest occasions any of us are likely to experience, but it comes from a place of good intentions. There's long been a tradition of neighbors rallying around and supplying food to grieving families, particularly if there's a large gathering such as a funeral which will result in a number of hungry mouths needing to be fed.
Recipescookitonce.com

The Best Bread Pudding

Prep Time: 30 mins | Cook Time: 55 mins | Total Time: 1 hr 25 mins | Servings: 12 slices. This bread pudding recipe is one of the easiest you can make today. Made with simple ingredients, you can easily throw this together in a snap! This bread pudding is filled with cinnamon and nutmeg, making this my most favourite breakfast or dessert.
Recipeseatwell101.com

Garlic Lime Shrimp

Garlic Lime Shrimp – This garlic-lime shrimp it’s not only lip-smacking delicious, but it’s also a very quick easy dinner recipe that takes minutes to make. You can easily double this recipe if you need to feed a crowd. We guarantee you won’t get enough of this quick 15-minute budget-friendly meal. You will make this shrimp recipe again and again!
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

Courgette and Aubergine BBQ Salad

Take the cooking part of this salad to the BBQ, or cook the veg on a ridged griddle pan instead. Swap the pea shoots for any other green salad leaves, if you prefer.
Recipesmorningbrew.com

How to Master the Lunch Salad

The midday lunch break: a high. Figuring out what to eat for lunch: a low. No matter how many times we try to recreate a Sweetgreen Harvest Bowl, we just can’t get it right. So today, Sidekick is sharing salad recipes that are filling, refreshing, and great on the go:
Recipesthespruceeats.com

20 Fruit Salad Recipes to Enjoy All-Year Round

Whether you're planning a backyard gathering, potluck party, or holiday dinner, there's a fruit salad for that. We've collected our favorite fruit salad recipes you can make any time of year with fresh produce. Some of them celebrate seasonal fruits, and others "cheat" with canned ingredients, but all are delicious. Browse our list below to find a fruit salad for any occasion, from casual summer events, to celebratory fall and winter meals. You'll even find a few throwback recipes that deserve a second look now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy