Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Races Up to Take First on the French Charts - Sales
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has raced up the charts to take first place on the French charts in week 26, 2021, according to SELL. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) jumps up from fifth to second place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) re-entered the top five in third place. Mario Golf: Super Rush (NS) after debuting in first last week dropped to fourth place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) rounds out the top five.www.vgchartz.com
Comments / 0