Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Races Up to Take First on the French Charts - Sales

By William D'Angelo
vgchartz.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has raced up the charts to take first place on the French charts in week 26, 2021, according to SELL. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) jumps up from fifth to second place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) re-entered the top five in third place. Mario Golf: Super Rush (NS) after debuting in first last week dropped to fourth place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) rounds out the top five.

www.vgchartz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#French#Animal Crossing#Ps5 Ratchet Clank#Twitch Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Mario
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Cyberpunk 2077
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Assassin's Creed
News Break
Youtube
News Break
FIFA
Related
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Mario Kart Tour planning Mario vs. Peach Tour

Mario Kart Tour will host Mario vs. Peach Tour as its next major event, Nintendo has announced. The company says that the scores in this Team Rally will be based on points, and the losing team will receive a Support Bonus to their points. Mario Kart Tour is currently hosting...
Video GamesArs Technica

Collectors are as confused as you are about that $1.56M Super Mario 64 sale

If you aren't immersed in the world of high-end video game collecting, it's probably hard to understand why someone paid in excess of $1.5 million for a single, shrinkwrap-sealed boxed copy of Super Mario 64 last Sunday. But if you talk to people who have been collecting games and following this insular world for decades, you'll find... well, they also think it's hard to understand.
FIFAvgchartz.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Tops the the UK Charts - Sales

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending July 17, 2021. It is the fourth game in The Legend of Zelda franchise to take the UK charts. 1998's Ocarina of Time, 2003's Wind Waker, and 2019's Link's Awakening are the only other games in the franchise to top the UK charts.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Famitsu sales: Skyward Sword HD tops the charts in Japan

It feels like we’ve had a string of busy weeks for Japanese video game sales, and we have another one with the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. Other titles that launched last week include the new Crayon Shin-chan game and Earth Defense Force 2 for Nintendo Switch. Famitsu has shared the latest software and hardware sales estimates from Japanese retailers during the week of July 12 to July 18, 2021.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Games like Mario Kart on PS4 and PS5

Mario Kart has been the king of kart racers for the last few decades, but if you’re a PlayStation player, you’re often out of luck. Thankfully, the rubber has begun to burn on the PS4 and PS5, and there are some decent alternatives to Nintendo’s biggest exclusive series. From Crash to Sonic, here are a few stand-out kart racers like Mario Kart on the PS4 and PS5.
Video Gamesgtplanet.net

PlayStation Summer Sale Brings Up To 80% Discounts on Racing Games

The latest sale in the PlayStation Store is now with us, and racing game fans will find plenty to like among the thousands of titles, DLCs, and in-game currency/item discounts. Running through to August 18, this deal period is known as the PlayStation Summer Sale. Players can see up to...
Video GamesInverse

Everything you need to know about the inevitable Mario Kart 9

Mario Kart 9 hasn’t even been officially announced by Nintendo, but it’s still one of the most anticipated games for anyone who owns a Nintendo Switch. There’s not a lot we know about the title despite infrequent leaks that have emerged, but here’s a recap of what we can surmise about the game based on Nintendo’s silence and the immense success of its predecessor, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

MARIO KART 8 PC Game Download For Free

Mario Kart 8 PC Free download, get on the road with definitive version play Mario Kart 8 anywhere, anytime! Race your friends and battle them on a new battle mode with returning battle courses. Local play-up multiplayer for 4Play in 1080pTV Mode. Every track, even DLC, is back in the Wii U version. The Inklings return as new guest characters along with old favorites like King Boo and Dry Bones.
Video GamesIGN

Aussie Deals: Up to 90% off Sonic, Crash, Mario Platformers and Racers!

If you're young or young-at-heart, now's the time to stock up on some games. In previous daily deals articles we've mentioned the lockdown-transcending power of RPGs — regressing to those platformer days of yore is yet another mood-enhancing way to escape. SEGA is celebrating the blue dude with the 'tude today. We've also sniffed out a bunch of Mario, Crash and LEGO-centric distractions, too.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

The Best Handheld Zelda Games

The Legend Of Zelda series games has enamored fans for years since the original release all the way back in 1986. While the console games have been amazing, some of the handheld titles show the best of what the series has to offer by far. While some are older now,...
Video GamesNME

Sega Mega Drive and Master System themed ‘Picross’ is coming to Switch

Nintendo is releasing an official Sega system focused version of Picross next month, which will cost £8.99. Picross is a puzzle game developed by Jupiter. They have partnered with Sega to bring characters from the Master System and Mega Drive into a special version of the game, Picross S Mega Drive & Master System Edition. This will launch on Nintendo Switch on August 5th.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Xbox Games With Gold Features Darksiders III & Yooka-Laylee in August

Hello everyone, it’s that time of the month again. Yes, it’s subscription game reveal time! First off to bat is Microsoft and Xbox Games with Gold. I remember when Sony started doing the PlayStation Plus free game thing way back when, and it seemed quite novel. Now, it’s all about that Xbox Game Pass hype, and Games with Gold has become more of a secondary reason to be a subscriber. But hey, it’s one heck of a deal, and August’s lineup contains a couple of decent offerings for first-time players, including Yooka-Laylee and Darksiders III for Xbox One.

Comments / 0

Community Policy