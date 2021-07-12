Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Races Up to Take First on the French Charts - Sales

Hello everyone, it’s that time of the month again. Yes, it’s subscription game reveal time! First off to bat is Microsoft and Xbox Games with Gold. I remember when Sony started doing the PlayStation Plus free game thing way back when, and it seemed quite novel. Now, it’s all about that Xbox Game Pass hype, and Games with Gold has become more of a secondary reason to be a subscriber. But hey, it’s one heck of a deal, and August’s lineup contains a couple of decent offerings for first-time players, including Yooka-Laylee and Darksiders III for Xbox One.