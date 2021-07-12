Cancel
Food & Drinks

Liquid CORE Gum Company Introduces Life’s Gum Coffee

By Press Release
nosh.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It tastes like coffee because it’s infused with real coffee and caffeine derived from coffee beans,” Scott Schaible, Liquid CORE COO said. “Minty fresh breath is always better than coffee breath, so we simply took care of that.” Chewing Life’s Gum Coffee is an authentic coffee experience, with added brain boosting benefits from chewing. Even people who do not regularly drink coffee embrace the gum and the clean mouth. The convenience and portability of Life’s Gum Coffee is a bonus. “There are times when it isn’t practical to drink a cup, like heading to a workout, or a long drive when restroom breaks are not convenient. We wanted to capture the ritual of coffee for the handful of times when drinking your favorite coffee isn’t practical,” Schaible continued.

