2021-07-20 Categories: Events Tags: sport analytics Q&A. “How do I get started?” While not asked explicitly, this question summarizes the highest ranked inquiries we received from attendees of the “R in Sport Analytics” discussion we hosted in mid-June. My contribution to RStudio’s ongoing Enterprise Community Meetups highlighted the importance of data-driven frameworks and how they should influence decisions on the field, court, ice or pitch in the same way they impact decisions in the boardroom. Like many of the attendees, I was also unsure of the path to an NFL team as an analytics professional. This post aims to answer questions from the meetup while also providing recommendations for aspiring sports analytics professionals.