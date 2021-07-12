Cancel
Claremore, OK

House lost in a fire

By From Staff Reports
Claremore Daily Progress
 17 days ago
A house at 6th and Missouri burned after a grease fire got out of hand. Photo by Chris Collins

A house on 6th and Missouri streets burned after a grease fire started in the kitchen Monday morning.

Angel Neal said she was cooking when the fire started. Neal said she tried to throw flour on the fire to control the flames, but it wasn’t enough. Neal was able to get herself and her dogs out of the house, but suffered burns on her hand.

The house has been deemed a total loss by the Claremore Fire Department.

Those interested in helping can donate to Neal's Go Fund Me account at https://gofund.me/f8ce2fdc

Claremore Daily Progress

Claremore, OK
