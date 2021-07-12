World's largest bottle of soap coming to WNY

AMHERST, N.Y. — The world's largest bottle of soap is coming to Western New York this weekend to help raise awareness about hand hygiene.

The bottle of soap will stop at Wegmans in Amherst on Sunday. People are welcome to come take a photo and help build hygiene kits, which will be donated to children in the foster care system in the Buffalo area.

Western New Yorkers can see the bottle from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Wegmans located at 675 Alberta Drive in Amherst.

According to the personal care company Soapbox, the bottle of soap was built with fiberglass and metal. The bottle is 21 feet tall, 8.5 feet in diameter and 2,500 pounds.

"The COVID pandemic has helped highlight the importance of handwashing, but as mask mandates go away, we can't let our guard down," says Soapbox co-founder and CEO David Simnick. "People around the world get sick and die every day because they can't properly wash their hands due to lack of access to soap and water."

Simnick added, "In the U.S., food stamps don't cover personal hygiene products like soap. We hope this tour brings attention to that important issue as well."

The bottle will be unveiled in New York City on Thursday before starting on its three week tour of 16 cities.