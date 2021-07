In the first six months of 2021, our total closed sales, land and homes have totaled $117,586,545 - up from $76,896,814 the same period of 2020 - or an increase of 52.91%. Closed sales on waterfront homes are up 49.26% in dollar sales in the first six months of 2021 over the same period last year. We have closed 138 this year compared to 120 last year. The average sold price of waterfront homes in 2021 is $665,255 up 29.81% over the same period in 2020. The median price of waterfront homes sold in 2021 was $577,500, up from $470,000 last year or a 22.37% increase. These numbers point out waterfront homes are selling for a premium; prices have increased 15% or more. The increase in the median homes sales price here on the lake point to a combination of home prices increasing and sales of higher priced homes increasing.