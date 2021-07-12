Cancel
MLB

ESPN's Steven A. Smith: Japanese Baseball Player Who's Not Fluent in English Is 'Harming the Game' — Watch

By Kimberly Roots
ESPN host Steven A. Smith on Monday said that celebrated Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani is “harming the game” of baseball because Ohtani, who is Japanese, uses the help of an English translator during press conferences. Smith’s comments were made during First Take, during a discussion of Ohtani, whose...

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

