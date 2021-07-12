Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niagara County, NY

Niagara County Redistricting Commission members named

By Staff reports
Posted by 
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3duW9E_0auiBmLI00
Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport

Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh has announced the members of the Niagara County Redistricting Commission who are charged with reviewing census data and drafting a plan to adjust county Legislature district lines in accordance with that data.

Wydysh said the commission will hold a brief organizational meeting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the Niagara County Center for Economic Development, 6311 Inducon Corporate Drive in Sanborn.

“Our best indication is that census data at the county level will be released at some point in late August, which gives the commission time to review the overall rules of redistricting and familiarize themselves with the process,” said Wydysh. “This first meeting is an opportunity to simply meet each other.”

The commission appointments are as follows:

• Steve Brady

• Jason Cafarella

• Mary Ann Cassamento

• Lauren Masse

• Bradley Rowles

Once organized, the commission will determine its meeting schedule and look at dates for future public hearings. All meetings are open to the public.

Comments / 0

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls, NY
2K+
Followers
143
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Niagara Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Niagara County, NY
City
Sanborn, NY
Niagara County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Inducon Corporate Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes off Alaska, tsunami warnings issued

Tsunami warnings were issued for parts of Alaska and a tsunami watch was in place for Hawaii after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 struck off the coast of the Alaska peninsula early Thursday. The tremblor struck around 50 miles south of Perryville, a small town of 100...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy