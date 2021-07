The latest Japanese physical video game software and hardware charts have come through from sales tracker, Famitsu. This week sees The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD remains at No.1 even though it has seen a sales drop of 72% compared to launch week last week. The Nintendo Switch family of systems are once again the best-selling hardware in Japan shifting 69,738 units this week. Sales are down for the Nintendo Switch family in recent weeks would could have something to do with the announcement of the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) which is due to launch in October. Here’s this week’s best-sellers in Japan: