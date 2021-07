Two people are lucky to escape with only minor injuries as a result of a serious rollover accident in the City of Rome. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is reporting that deputies responded to the scene of the crash just before 4PM Thursday in the area of State Route 365 and South James Street. The Sheriff's Office says an early investigation has determined 48-year-old Brody Payne of Syracuse was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee east on State Route 365 and came upon a steady red light. Sheriff's officials say at the same time, 53-year-old Jaime Pope of Rome was driving south on Lamphear Road approaching a green light. What happened next was a scary sight.