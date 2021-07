The Cincinnati Reds bullpen blew yet another game last night, this time giving up a run in the 7th, 8th, and 9th innings in Chicago as the Cubs walked-off with a win over the second place Reds. The bullpen has been struggling with injuries on top of lackluster performance for much of the season, but today may be a step closer to improvement as the team is sending right-hander Lucas Sims out to join Triple-A Louisville on a rehab assignment.