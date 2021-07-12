Cancel
Protests

Georgians protest for 2nd straight day over journalist death

 17 days ago

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Hundreds of people have protested in Georgia for a second day in a row, demanding the government of the ex-Soviet nation resign over the death of a journalist who was attacked and beaten by anti-LGBT protesters. Cameraman Alexander Lashkarava was found dead in his home by his mother on Sunday, according to the TV Pirveli channel he worked for. Lashkarava was one of several dozen journalists attacked on July 5 by opponents of an LGBT march that had been scheduled to take place that day in Tbilisi. The cause of his death was not immediately clear. Georgia’s Interior Ministry claimed Monday that Lashkarava could have died of a drug overdose, but his colleagues said they didn’t believe that claim that at all.

