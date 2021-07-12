Former player unlikely to participate in Blackhawks review

CHICAGO (AP) — An attorney who represents a former Chicago Blackhawks player who alleges he was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010 is open to the possibility of her client participating in the team’s review of the accusations under the right conditions. Susan Loggans, an attorney who represents the former player and another person suing the team, says her clients were open to participating in the review by Jenner & Block. But she says they want to know more about the parameters of the investigation, and they want the opportunity to conduct their own interviews of key former and current team executives.