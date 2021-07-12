Cancel
NHL

Former player unlikely to participate in Blackhawks review

 17 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — An attorney who represents a former Chicago Blackhawks player who alleges he was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010 is open to the possibility of her client participating in the team’s review of the accusations under the right conditions. Susan Loggans, an attorney who represents the former player and another person suing the team, says her clients were open to participating in the review by Jenner & Block. But she says they want to know more about the parameters of the investigation, and they want the opportunity to conduct their own interviews of key former and current team executives.

When the Chicago Blackhawks selected Duncan Keith in the second round of the 2002 NHL Draft, they made a franchise-altering decision. He literally went on to be one of the best defensemen of his era. He was the number one defenseman on a team that won the Stanley Cup three times. Individually, he won multiple Olympic Gold Medals, the Norris Trophy twice, and the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the playoffs once.
We had a bit of shocker this morning as the Vegas Golden Knights traded goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks. Apparently Blackhawks' fans weren't the only one shocked as Fleury seems to be pretty shocked as well. Reports indicate that Fleury was not asked about the trade and actually...
Many were shocked on Tuesday when the Vegas Golden Knights announced that goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who had been with the team since its inception in 2017, had been traded to the Chicago Blackhawks for Mikael Hakkarainen. Since the Golden Knights signed fellow netminder Robin Lehner to a five year contract in 2020, many figured something would have to give as not many teams have two potential number one goaltenders on their team. Now, it appears some are blaming Lehner for Fleury getting traded, and he delivered a stern message to them on Twitter.
Marc-Andre Fleury may not suit up for his new team. The Vegas Golden Knights dealt the reigning Vezina Trophy winner to the Chicago Blackhawks for forward Mikael Hakkarainen, the clubs announced Tuesday. However, Fleury was "totally shocked" by the deal, a source told The Athletic's Mark Lazerus. A second source...
According to Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan, another member of the recent Blackhawks Cup winning teams is retiring from the NHL: Niklas Hjalmarsson. Unlike Brent Seabrook earlier this season, Hjalmarsson is not expected to formally announce his plans to stop playing hockey in the NHL. Hjalmarsson was drafted by the...
The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forwards Gerry Mayhew and Ryan Fitzgerald and defensemen Adam Clendening, Nick Seeler and Cooper Zech to one-year, two-way contracts. Mayhew was the AHL's MVP in 2019-20 when he tallied 39 goals and 22 assists for 61 points in just 49 games with the Iowa Wild. Last season, Mayhew notched nine goals and nine assists in 19 games with Iowa along with one assist in four NHL games with Minnesota.
The frenzied first day of NHL free agency has arrived, and the Blackhawks have added a big-bodied forward to their roster. Amidst a flurry of other moves, the Blackhawks have signed free agent left winger Jujhar Khaira to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $975,000. The 26-year-old had entered the open market for the first time after coming off of a two-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers, with whom he has spent his entire career so far.
The Chicago Blackhawks made another splashy trade Tuesday, acquiring goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for Mikael Hakkarainen. Fleury joins defenseman Seth Jones as the second high-profile acquisition for General Manager Stan Bowman this off-season. Fleury, who has one year left on his contract, is slated...
The Blues are revealing their list of protected players leading up to this week's Expansion Draft. One player from each NHL team will be picked to join the new expansion team, the Seattle Kraken. St. Louis' list of eleven protected players are Ivan Barbashev, Jordan Kyrou, Ryan O'Reilly, David Perron, Brayden Schenn, Oskar Sundqvist, Robert Thomas, Justin Faulk, Torey Krug, Colton Parayko, and Jordan Binnington. More than 20 players on the Blues are available to be the one picked by Seattle Wednesday night.
Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) The Chicago Blackhawks made some pretty big moves the past few days, are they a contender and what does their lineup look like for next season?. The Chicago Blackhawks roster looks a lot better than last season. Stan Bowman was not kidding when...
The Rink will be providing player movement through free agency and trade from the Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken. The Rink will be providing player movement through free agency and trade from the Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, and Seattle Kraken. [table "" not found /]
The NHL Draft is set to get underway on Friday night, and the Chicago Blackhawks are the proud owners of the 12th overall selection. In reality, the Blackhawks will take the 11th player chosen in the draft, with the Arizona Coyotes forfeiting their first round pick due to a rules violation, but nonetheless Chicago is hoping to secure a strong player in a class that has many pundits and experts scratching their heads.
It's been a busy weekend for the Blackhawks and the rest of the league with the 2021 NHL Draft spread across Friday and Saturday. For Chicago, the action started hours before the actual draft on Friday with a franchise-altering trade that brought Seth Jones to town and sent away former top-ten pick Adam Boqvist to Columbus.
"How's everyone feeling out there tonight?! Yeah! I am not feeling good.". That just about sums up where I am this morning in Texas. Listen, I am 31-years-old and my body is no longer built to operate like it did when I was 21-years-old. I didn't need a bachelor party in Texas to remind me of that, but here we are. What I am looking forward to is a nice afternoon floating down a lazy river, enjoying the sun…oh god, there's definitely going to be drinks there too. More thoughts and prayers would be much appreciated.
The 2021-22 NHL schedule will reportedly feature a break to accommodate players who want to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics. Greg Wyshynski of ESPN reported the break will take place from Feb. 5 to Feb. 22. There is, however, no guarantee the NHL will make players available for the Winter Games, which are set to take place in Beijing.
There's three intriguing prospects that the Chicago Blackhawks could use the No. 11 overall pick on. The Chicago Blackhawks may be in a rebuild but, based on their success in the 2020-21 NHL season, they could look to a potential Playoff run if they approach the offseason the proper way, and it all starts with the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
The Seattle Kraken selected center Alexander True, a former Kent-based Seattle Thunderbirds player, in the NHL expansion draft. The Kraken picked True, 24, of Denmark, on July 21 from the San Jose Sharks, where he was a restricted free agent. True played from 2014-2017 with the T-Birds and was a member of the 2016-2017 Western Hockey League championship team.
The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following:. The Chicago Blackhawks completed the 2021 National Hockey League Draft by selecting eight total players, including seven players today: defenseman Nolan Allan (32nd overall^), forward Colton Dach (62nd overall), defenseman Taige Harding (TAYZH HAHR-ding) (91st overall^^), forward Ethan Del Mastro (DEHL MAS-troh) (105th overal), forward Victor Stjernborg (SHUHRN-bohrg) (108th overall), forward Ilya Safonov (suh-FAW-nawv) (172nd overall), defenseman Connor Kelley (204th overall) and forward Jalen Luypen (LIGH-pihn) (216th overall).

