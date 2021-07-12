Cancel
World

First batch of U.S. coronavirus vaccine arrives in Moldova

By STEPHEN McGRATH
New Haven Register
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCHAREST (AP) — The first 150,000 doses of a planned 500,000-dose batch of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine arrived in Moldova's capital Monday as part of a donation from the United States that will help the former Soviet republic tackle the pandemic. The U.S.-made J&J vaccine, which requires only one...

Maia Sandu
