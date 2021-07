Longtime children’s TV show “Arthur” has been canceled after 25 years on PBS Kids. “In the winter of 2022, the 25th and final season of ‘Arthur’ will debut,” EP Carol Greenwald told IGN on Tuesday. “‘Arthur’ will continue to be available on PBS KIDS for years to come. Producer GBH and PBS KIDS are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways.”