Brown marsh bunnies munch away in the green grass by the roadside as we cross the causeway. Elusive mink scamper over the rocks as they forage for dinner. The antlers on the fallow deer make us do a double-take when we spot them traversing our neighborhoods. Skinks and anoles greet us in sunny spots in the backyard, while frogs chirp lullabies at night. Coastal Georgia wildlife is so much more than our amazing array of birds, the alligators that inhabit our swamps, the dolphins that swim in our waters, and the sea turtles that nest on our sandy beaches. Here we look a little closer at our neighbors in nature that make their homes in the Golden Isles.