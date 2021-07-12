Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stockton, CA

Readers Photo Challenge: 100 and counting

Record
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Readers Photo Challenge will be the 100th assignment issued. It started way back in 2013 with the subject of flowers. I wanted to give you a chance to practice the tips and techniques that I gave in this column and a place to display your efforts. In return you’ve shown me the incredible talent and creativity that you have to offer. In honor of the 100th challenge the subject will be an open one, meaning it’s up to you.

www.recordnet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
Stockton, CA
Entertainment
City
Stockton, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Readers Photo Challenge#Canon Rebel#Instagram Recordnet#The Stockton Record
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Instagram
Related
Yuma, AZYuma Daily Sun

First Take: Readers, send us your photos!

Readers, we live in a beautiful corner of Arizona. We’ve got the Colorado River running through our backyard, giving a lush contrast to the stark beauty of the desert. Our sunrises and sunsets are among the best in the world, and when Yuma is in bloom, it’s truly spectacular. It’s...
Photographycw39.com

Seabrook launching I love pelicans photo challenge

SEABROOK, Texas (CW39) The City of Seabrook is turning 60 and officials are launching a contest to celebrate the city’s birthday. I ♥ Seabrook Pelicans Photo Challenge will continue throughout the month of August. To enter the challenge, simply take a photo with any Seabrook Pelican and upload them to Instagram, Facebook or Twitter using the following hashtags: #iheartseabrook #pelicanchallenge and #seabrooklove.
PhotographyDaytona Beach News-Journal

Readers dig into their albums to share historic photos

This feature runs each week with a plea for any pictures readers may have that show the area’s history. And many of you responded. Here are some that recently arrived in my email’s inbox. Please keep them coming. Results are best if scanned on a flatbed scanner and sent in...
AnimalsThe Spokesman-Review

Reader photo: Giant leap for Birdkind

Angela Marie took a photo of this yellow-headed blackbird. “One giant leap for Birdkind,” she wrote. “Juvenile bird season can be tricky for identifying even the most common birds.”. Local journalism is essential. Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs...
Religiondanvillesanramon.com

For You, Readers

An elegantly draped veil, shimmering, pulsing, light. illuminates and obstructs. guided only by faith and trust. I face my true self, your wholeness and becoming, our life,. and Spirit, in her many faces. Lit up from within, I sparkle and crackle. Bathed in the softest, cool water. Our fingertips yearn...
Travelthecommunityvoice.com

Sportsman's report Reserve America update, Presidio, Sturgeons Mill, reader photos

The camping reservation site, “ReserveAmerica.com” has some great ideas in their latest posting: Top RV road trips, camping activities for kids, Ten tips for campfire safety, are some of the sections, as well as camping options in a given destination. Searching for ‘destination’ by location on your search engine can be a great resource for planning but the usual rules apply, lots of ‘paid’ adverts and steering sites hog the first page of your search.
PhotographyLa Jolla

Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

No, this isn’t a painting. It’s a sunset pictured from La Jolla Cove. (Sabrina Urso) Waves crash against the wall of the Children’s Pool. (Jerry Allen) A dragonfly poses in Penny Wilkes’ yard. (Penny Wilkes) 6/9. Springtime set La Jolla’s coastline ablaze with color in May. (Louise Marino) 7/9. Sunset...
Books & Literaturetheislandnow.com

Readers Write: Legacy

Summer parched its stubble of earth and stone. all the immeasurable intervals. yesterday, today, and tomorrow. filing through the narrow gaps of stone. The walls of home still sharing the sun’s warmth,. every beginning turning to amber at day’s end. The world launching into nightfall. bathed in starlight. The cypress...
Leelanau County, MIleelanaunews.com

Photo

Hundreds of people turned out yesterday morning for the Glen Lake Woman’s Club Art Fair. The event was canceled in 2020. An active subscription to the Leelanau Enterprise is required to access this content. Please login below or purchase a subscription here.
Musicfloridaweekly.com

Counting their “Blessings”

For the third time in three albums, Sublime With Rome went to Sonic Ranch near El Paso, Texas, a studio Rome Ramirez (vocals, guitar), Eric Wilson (bass) and Carlos Verdugo (drums) like because it’s isolated enough to allow bands to really concentrate on the business at hand instead of getting distracted during recording by nightlife and other recreational opportunities.
TrafficNewsweek

Man Divides Opinion After Towing Car in His $50-a-Month Parking Space

Finding parking can be tricky, but there's nothing more frustrating than getting home from work only to discover someone else in your spot. This is what happened to an Oregon man, Tyjai Huddleston, who returned after an eight-hour shift and had nowhere to put his car. Huddleston, 20, shared a...
Books & Literaturedbrl.org

Reader Review: Beastars

Beastars introduces readers to Cherryton Academy, where herbivores and carnivores live and study together in peace … mostly. Out of nowhere, Tem (an alpaca) is murdered and a rift forms between the already tenuous relationship between students (hunters vs. prey). Immediately, the suspicious turn to Legoshi, a large gray wolf, who is awkward at best and terrifying at worst. The graphic novel moves between perspectives of members of the award-winning drama club; focusing on their sympathies for their friend their suspicions of the culprit.
Celebrationsnearnorthnow.com

Summer Readers To Celebrate

Stephani Gibson and daughter Alli share the E.B. White classic "The Trumpet of the Swan" - Photo by Cari Taylor Photography. The Summer Reading Program wraps up soon, beginning with the Children’s Finale Party on Tuesday, July 27th from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Weather permitting, this event will be at Veterans Memorial Park, with the library’s Community Room as a backup location. Keep an eye on the library’s Facebook page and website for updates. Animal Tails Puppet Theater will be at this last Discovery Tuesday, and we’ll also have an ice cream cart to hand out free ice cream bars to kids! Children need to turn in their reading logs by August 6th to be entered into the Grand Prize Drawing, but can continue turning in their reading logs until August 31st to collect their prizes.
Books & Literaturedbrl.org

Reader Review: Travels With Charley

“In America I live in New York, or dip into Chicago or San Francisco. But New York is no more America than Paris is France or London is England. Thus I discovered that I did not know my own country.”. ~John Steinbeck. He encounters people of all walks of life...
Musicskiddle.com

July Spoken Word at The Reader

An evening of Spoken Word and music in a beautiful setting. An evening of Spoken Word and music with Blue Saint, Joseph Roberts, Patrick Clarke, Vicky Foster and Saint Vespaluus. No advance tickets are available to purchase for this event. If you are the promoter for this event, get in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy