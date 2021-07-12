Readers Photo Challenge: 100 and counting

Stephani Gibson and daughter Alli share the E.B. White classic "The Trumpet of the Swan" - Photo by Cari Taylor Photography. The Summer Reading Program wraps up soon, beginning with the Children’s Finale Party on Tuesday, July 27th from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Weather permitting, this event will be at Veterans Memorial Park, with the library’s Community Room as a backup location. Keep an eye on the library’s Facebook page and website for updates. Animal Tails Puppet Theater will be at this last Discovery Tuesday, and we’ll also have an ice cream cart to hand out free ice cream bars to kids! Children need to turn in their reading logs by August 6th to be entered into the Grand Prize Drawing, but can continue turning in their reading logs until August 31st to collect their prizes.