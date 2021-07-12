Cancel
Derrick White reps the San Antonio Spurs, wins MVP during All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

By Sarah Martinez
Houston Chronicle
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Antonio was represented during the 2021 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game as one of our beloved Spurs decided to trade in his basketball for the night. Spur Derrick White used his athletic skills in a new way on Sunday when took part in this year’s Celebrity Softball Game. No, White did not pull a Michael Jordan and switch up his career, but simply took the opportunity to partake in a friendly game of softball with other celebrities.

