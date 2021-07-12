Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

PADD Board of Directors passes Fiscal Year 2022 budget

By Hannah Hageman
whopam.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pennyrile Area Development District Board of Directors approved the fiscal year 2022 operating budget at Monday’s meeting and welcomed new board members to their first in-person meeting. PADD has been meeting virtually for over a year, and many expressed happiness to be able to once again meet in person...

whopam.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Living#Fiscal Year#Operating Budget#Padd Board Of Directors#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Related
Cobb County, GAcobbcountycourier.com

Board of commissioners approve FY 2022 budget

At their Tuesday evening meeting, Cobb County’s Board of Commissioners approved fiscal year 2022’s budget, which includes added personnel positions and restoration of capital after the pandemic decimated certain sections of the county’s funds. The board also approved a portion of the budget which includes an increased tax digest of...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Assistant Speaker Clark Secures Billions To Support Massachusetts Families in Fiscal Year 2022 Budget

In full transparency, the following is a press release from Congresswoman Katherine Clark’s office. The Assistant Speaker is a Democrat. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, July 29, Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark (MA-5) celebrated the passage of nine Fiscal Year 2022 Appropriations bills. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, Assistant Speaker Clark secured a number of legislative priorities to support the success of Massachusetts’ families, including $7.4 billion for the Child Care Development Block Grant (CCDBG), $12.2 billion for Head Start, $95 million for the Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program to support student-parents at community colleges, $1 billion for 125,000 new low-income housing vouchers, and the repeal of discriminatory bans on abortion coverage including the Hyde Amendment.
Silver City, NMDeming Headlight

WNMU Board of Regents approves funding for fiscal year 2022-23

SILVER CITY – The Western New Mexico University Board of Regents came together both virtually and in person Tuesday to approve measures that will advance the institution through the coming fiscal year and beyond, also sharing their evaluation of WNMU President Dr. Joseph Shepard’s performance. After hearing an informational report...
Hernando County, FLsuncoastnews.com

Hernando school board to propose $340.7 million budget

BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County School Board will be asking for a $340,728,827 budget in fiscal year 2021-22, an increase of $16,185,520 over fiscal year 2020-21. The first meeting on the budget and its associated taxes was held on July 27. To generate the required local effort, a millage rate...
Franklin, KYFranklin Favorite

Fiscal Court approves first reading of budget amendment ordinance

Simpson Fiscal Court approved first reading of a budget amendment ordinance adding more than two point one million dollars to the county’s budget on July 20. The amendment includes some $1,803,695 in American Rescue Plan Act federal funds. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, or ARPA, provides federal financial...
Huntsville, ALuah.edu

Year-End Closing of the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year

In order for us to meet the 2020-2021 closing schedule it is necessary to establish due dates for certain essential information. The following general year-end provisions will apply to purchase orders and procurement cards (p-cards) against University budgets at the end of the 2020-2021 fiscal year:. Procurement Card reconciliation is...
Washington County, FLwashingtoncounty.news

School board adopts tentative budget

Washington County School Board adopted the millage and approved the district’s tentative budget for the 2021-22 school year in budget hearing held Monday, July 26. The Required Local Effort (RLE) rolled-back rate is 3.6359. This is the millage rate that will generate the same revenue as the prior year when applied to the current year’s adjust taxable value. The proposed millage rate, which is the minimum rate allowed to be levied in order to participate in state grant funding, is greater than the rolled-back rate.
Businessnjbmagazine.com

NJEDA Board Approves Rules for PPE Manufacturing Tax Credit Program

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) Board recently approved rules to enact the creation of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Manufacturing Tax Credit (PMTC) Program. Created under the New Jersey Economic Recovery Act of 2020 (ERA), the PMTC Program will provide tax credits to incentivize the development of PPE manufacturing in New Jersey. More information is available at https://www.njeda.com/ppe.
Pacific County, WAchinookobserver.com

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING SUPPLEMENT/AMENDMENT NUMBER THREE TO THE FISCAL YEAR 2021 PACIFIC COUNTY BUDGET

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING SUPPLEMENT/AMENDMENT. NUMBER THREE TO THE FISCAL YEAR 2021 PACIFIC COUNTY BUDGET. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Pacific County Commissioners will hold a public. hearing to consider the following supplements/amendments to the Fiscal Year 2021 (FY 2021) budget:. Proposed Amendments to Expenditures/Revenues Expenses...
Citrus County, FLCitrus County Chronicle

Freshmen balk as board backs budget

Citrus County commissioners gave tentative approval Wednesday to a $358 million budget that lowers the tax rate, over the objections of two new commissioners who say they were ignored in the process. Commissioners set the tentative tax rate at 7.7623 mills, a drop from the current rate in large part...
Sierra Vista, AZmyheraldreview.com

City council adopts final budget for fiscal year 2021-22

The Sierra Vista City Council adopted the final budget for fiscal year 2021-22 at a special meeting on Monday, July 26. The final budget of $115,711,558 remains unchanged from the tentative budget that was approved on June 24. The budget, which is for the fiscal year that started July 1, is about 32% higher than the previous annual budget due to numerous one-time expenses and grant applications, not operational changes that would incur ongoing costs. In order to accept and use grant funding, the city needs to include the potential grant amounts in its budget.
Milton, WIhngnews.com

School board approves budget fund transfers

The Milton School Board with a 6-0 vote approved a motion to transfer $350,000 to a district post-employment benefit trust fund and $200,000 to a capital improvement fund. Michael Hoffman, school board president, abstained from voting Monday due to being a retired district employee. Carey Bradley, the district’s director of...
Cottonwood Shores, TXhighlandernews.com

Cottonwood Shores quickly approves preliminary fiscal 2022 budget

Cottonwood Shores city council members sped through an initial approval of next year’s budget on Thursday, July 22, in less than 15 minutes. The budget and approval of a previous meeting’s minutes were the only items on the special meeting agenda. The $2,728,848 preliminary budget calls for a surplus of $32,884 at the end of the fiscal year, but Mayor Don Orr said by the time the council sees a…
Smith County, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Smith County Commissioners give update on budget for fiscal year 2022

The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday gave updates on some bigger changes made to the fiscal year 2022 budget that was first presented about a month ago. Michell Allcon, interim Smith County elections administrator, talked about the changes being made in the budget in regards to the elections office.
Deerfield, MAamherstbulletin.com

Deerfield Select Board commits to hybrid meetings, lays out fiscal year priorities

DEERFIELD — The Select Board committed to hybrid meetings for the foreseeable future and laid out its priorities for the new fiscal year during its meeting last week. As the town emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic and meetings return to in-person formats, the board stated its intention to continue to attempt hybrid meetings despite any technical difficulties that may arise.
Pontiac, MIlegalnews.com

Coulter presents balanced three-year budget recommendation to Board of Commissioners

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter presented his balanced three-year budget recommendation to the Board of Commissioners last Thursday evening at the Board of Commissioners Auditorium in Pontiac. His message focused on key initiatives that will move Oakland County forward such as improving access to healthcare, building a post-pandemic workforce, criminal justice reform, and cyber security.
Politicsmarioncoherald.com

Tourism Board to expand budget

Focusing the City’s advertising online and streaming commercials appears to have paid off for the Jefferson Convention and Visitors Bureau Board as they are projected to finish off the 2020-2021 year with $43,000 in extra HOT revenue. The CVVB Board set their budget for $135,000 and should finish up with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy