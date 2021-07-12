PADD Board of Directors passes Fiscal Year 2022 budget

The Sierra Vista City Council adopted the final budget for fiscal year 2021-22 at a special meeting on Monday, July 26. The final budget of $115,711,558 remains unchanged from the tentative budget that was approved on June 24. The budget, which is for the fiscal year that started July 1, is about 32% higher than the previous annual budget due to numerous one-time expenses and grant applications, not operational changes that would incur ongoing costs. In order to accept and use grant funding, the city needs to include the potential grant amounts in its budget.