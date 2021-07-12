PADD Board of Directors passes Fiscal Year 2022 budget

In full transparency, the following is a press release from Congresswoman Katherine Clark’s office. The Assistant Speaker is a Democrat. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, July 29, Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark (MA-5) celebrated the passage of nine Fiscal Year 2022 Appropriations bills. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, Assistant Speaker Clark secured a number of legislative priorities to support the success of Massachusetts’ families, including $7.4 billion for the Child Care Development Block Grant (CCDBG), $12.2 billion for Head Start, $95 million for the Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program to support student-parents at community colleges, $1 billion for 125,000 new low-income housing vouchers, and the repeal of discriminatory bans on abortion coverage including the Hyde Amendment.
