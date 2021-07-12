Guest commentary: Property rights versus water rights

Is the unfettered, uncontrolled access and pumping of groundwater part of the numerous rights and benefits of land ownership?. The simple answer to the question above is, yes, at least in Cochise County and in many other areas outside of an Active Water Management Area (AMA) or an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA). As a conservative, I have to admit right up front that I am sympathetic to this idea that I am “King of my own castle,” so to say, that no one can tell me what to do with my property! Compared to the feudal system, where only Lords and Kings owned land while us peasants worked it, the opportunity for every person to own a piece of land, and benefit from its fruits, changed the world.