Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

State Auto, L Brands rise; Virgin Galactic, Occidental fall

Middletown Press
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. State Auto Financial Corp., up $32.96 to $50.22. Liberty Mutual is buying the insurance company for about $2.29 billion. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., down $8.51 to $40.69. The spaceflight company said it could sell up to...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solarcity#Ap#Liberty Mutual#L Brands Inc#Victoria#Johnson Johnson#Nordstrom Inc#British#Asos#Tesla Inc#Solarcity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
IndustryZacks.com

Bear Of The Day: Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

SPCE - Free Report) is one of those highly speculative names that has received a ton of overzealous euphoria from this new, market-moving wave of retail traders, who are driving excess into the equity markets. Virgin Galactic is Richard Branson's space tourism company that I would describe as the roller...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Virgin Galactic Hldgs's Unusual Options Activity

Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares experienced unusual options activity on Monday. The stock price moved up to $30.22 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Virgin Galactic Stock Flew Higher Today

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE), the high-profile space tourism company, closed Monday 3.5% higher. The move seemed to be related to some news that came out just before the weekend. So what. Late Friday afternoon, CNBC reported that Virgin Galactic's former CEO, George Whitesides, will be an important passenger...
Aerospace & Defenseinvesting.com

Virgin Galactic Stock Comes In For A Soft Landing

Spaceship tourism pioneer Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) stock squeezed to near all-time highs on the successful space flight with its charismatic billionaire chairman Richard Branson. This paves the way for consumer passenger space tourism. Virgin Galactic shares traded as a meme stock but has lost momentum. There’s been much...
StocksFOXBusiness

Tesla writes down bitcoin holdings by $23M

Tesla Inc. wrote down the value of its bitcoin holdings by $23 million in the second quarter. The company has booked $50 million of bitcoin-related impairment charges this year and in March realized a gain of $128 million by selling some of its holdings. Tesla’s bitcoin holdings were worth $1.47 billion at the end of June.
MarketsInternational Business Times

Infographic: Tesla's Profit Soars Past $1 Billion

When Tesla finally joined the S&P 500 index in December 2020, the profitability criterion - an eligible company's most recent quarter’s earnings and the sum of its trailing four consecutive quarters’ earnings must be positive - was the last box to be checked by the electric car maker. And while Tesla has a history of loss-making, even bringing it "within single-digit weeks" of bankruptcy in 2018, according to CEO Elon Musk, those days appear to be in the past, as the company's latest earnings report impressively underlined.
Stockscryptopotato.com

Tesla Reports $23 Million Impairment From Its Bitcoin Holdings

Bitcoin crashed and Tesla took a hit. According to its Q2 2021 update, it had a Bitcoin-related impairment of $23M. Tesla, Elon Musk’s electric car manufacturer, released its quarterly earnings results, reporting more than $1 billion in profits for the first time since its launch. It’s not all fun and...
Aerospace & Defenseinvesting.com

Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space - CNBC

(Reuters) - Former chief executive officer of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE), George Whitesides, will fly to space on the aerospace company's next test spaceflight, CNBC reported on Friday. Richard Branson, the billionaire founder of Virgin Galactic, flew to space earlier this month, beating Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s Jeff Bezos to the...
StocksBenzinga

Tesla Holds 'Close' To 42,069 BTC, Elon Musk Says

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk hinted at how much Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) his electric vehicle producer firm's has on its balance sheet. What Happened: In a Thursday tweet, Musk answered that Tesla does not have "that many Bitcoin, but it's close" to investing influencer Dave Lee's estimate that the automaker holds 42,069 Bitcoin.
Aerospace & DefenseInvestorPlace

The Struggles Have Only Begun For Virgin Galactic

Cheers erupted around the world as billionaire Sir Richard Branson flew to space and back on the Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) rocket plane. Moreover, the company was awarded a full commercial launch license by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration back in June. Despite these massive wins, SPCE stock has shed 45% of its value in the last month.
StocksBenzinga

Tesla Talk Of The Town For WallStreetBets As Elon Musk Company Posts Record Profit; Alibaba, Apple, AMD, AMC Other Top Trends

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has joined Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) among the stocks seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Monday night. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) remained the most-discussed stock on the...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Virgin Galactic Shares Fell This Week

Virgin Galactic completed a historic milestone last week, but the stock sold off as investors were more focused on a secondary offering and the risks that are inherent to a space business. This has been a volatile stock, and investors should expect that volatility to continue in the months to...
Aerospace & DefenseForbes

Virgin Galactic, Aerojet Rocketdyne: How Are Space Stocks Doing?

Our Space Stocks Theme has underperformed this year, rising by just about 8% year-to-date, compared to a return of over 17% for the S&P 500. That said, things could look up for these stocks. July is turning out to be an eventful month for the space industry. Earlier this month, Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) successfully completed its first fully-crewed test flight, which carried its founder Richard Branson to space. Separately, privately held startup Blue Origin plans to fly its founder, e-commerce billionaire Jeff Bezos as part of its first crewed flight on its New Shepard rocket ship on July 20th. These high-profile trips are likely to create a lot of buzz for the space industry, turning the focus on publicly listed space stocks in the near term. The longer-term outlook for the sector also looks promising, given the shift from government-driven space programs toward enterprise-backed programs and the emergence of a host of space-related opportunities including reusable rockets, satellite-based Internet, and point-to-point transport. Virgin Galactic has been the strongest performer within our theme, rising by about 39% year-to-date. On the other side, Aerojet Rocketdyne was the worst performer, with its stock down by roughly 11% year-to-date.

Comments / 0

Community Policy