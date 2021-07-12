Edwin Edwards’ Death Prompts Reaction From Elected Officials

Okay so, just in case y'all didn't know July 23, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) issued updated mask guidance. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise statewide. So much so, Louisiana has been labeled as a “state of concern.” The state is seeing rapid growth in COVID cases and not enough in vaccinations and it's because of this that Gov. Edwards and LDH had issued updated mask guidance for the fourth time since the pandemic.