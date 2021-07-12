Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Edwin Edwards’ Death Prompts Reaction From Elected Officials

By Bernadette Lee
Posted by 
97.3 The Dawg
97.3 The Dawg
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Reaction has been pouring in from across the state about the death of former Louisiana Governor Edwin Washington Edwards. The former four-term Governor died peacefully in hospice care at his home this morning. Edwards actually put himself in hospice care last week after going to the hospital again recently for treatment of pain in his right lung. A family spokesperson says that Edwards suffered for several years with respiratory issues.

973thedawg.com

Comments / 0

97.3 The Dawg

97.3 The Dawg

Lafayette, LA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 The Dawg plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://973thedawg.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edwin Edwards
Person
John Bel Edwards
Person
Clay Higgins
Person
Trina
Person
Bill Cassidy
Person
Garret Graves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Louisianans#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Did You Know Gov. John Bel Edwards And The Louisiana Dept. Of Health Issued New Statewide Mask Guidelines?

Okay so, just in case y'all didn't know July 23, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) issued updated mask guidance. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise statewide. So much so, Louisiana has been labeled as a “state of concern.” The state is seeing rapid growth in COVID cases and not enough in vaccinations and it's because of this that Gov. Edwards and LDH had issued updated mask guidance for the fourth time since the pandemic.
Louisiana Statesiouxlandproud.com

Goodbyes for Louisiana’s flamboyant ex-Gov. Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Events marking the death of former Louisiana Gov. Edwin W. Edwards were set to begin Saturday with a public viewing in the marble-trimmed Memorial Hall of the state Capitol where the flamboyant politician served 16 years. Edwards was the only person elected four times as...
Livingston Parish News

‘A son of Louisiana’ | State pays final respects to late Gov. Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE -- American flags lined streets in downtown Baton Rouge as people came to pay their final respects to a “larger than life” Gov. Edwin Edwards, Louisiana’s only four-term governor who was honored in a funeral procession and service on Sunday, July 18. Edwards passed away July 12 at...
Baton Rouge, LALake Charles American Press

Weekend memorials and funeral for former Gov. Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The public gets a chance to say goodbye to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin W. Edwards beginning Saturday morning at the Louisiana Capitol. Edwards, who died Monday at age 93, is to lie in repose in the Capitol's Memorial Hall between the House and Senate chambers. The public will be able to view the casket from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
New Orleans, LAUS News and World Report

ANALYSIS: Edwin Edwards' Legacy? It's Complicated

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — That Edwin Edwards' fame might have diminished a bit while he was imprisoned became clear on the day of his third wedding in July 2011 — months after his release and just days shy of his 84th birthday — to a 32-year-old woman. After a private...
Louisiana Stateavoyellestoday.com

Sunday Funeral Services for Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards

Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) will provide a pool camera feed as part of a coordinated effort to provide coverage of the funeral services of former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards on Sunday, July 18. Times are fluid. Please monitor the Satellite Coordinates for updates. LPB will relay a signal from a...
Crowley, LAPosted by
KATC News

Crowley community pays tribute to Gov. Edwin Edwards

While leaders in Baton Rouge prepare a weekend of honor for former Governor Edwin Edwards , tributes on a smaller scale are happening here in Acadiana. A guest register is set up in Crowley for those who want to sign and pay their respects. KATC got a glimpse into the book and the memories the former governor leaves behind.
Politicspelicanpostonline.com

LPB’s Remembering Edwin Edwards (Monday)

With the passing of former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards, Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) is using its extensive archival resources to bring viewers several opportunities for historical perspective on Louisiana’s only four-term governor. LPB’s coverage begins Friday, July 16 at 7pm with Louisiana: The State We’re In. André Moreau will give...
Politicslpb.org

LPB DIGITAL PLATFORMS TO STREAM SERVICES OF EDWIN EDWARDS

Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) Digital Platforms offer several opportunities for those wishing to pay their final respects to former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards with live streaming coverage of both Saturday’s lying in state and Sunday’s funeral services. Edwards, who passed away at the age of 93, will lie in state...
Natchitoches, LANatchitoches Times

Reflections by Jerry Pierce: Edwin Edwards

Former Gov. Edwin Edwards, who died this week at age 93, had a genuine affinity for Natchitoches. He often called the town a “microcosm of Louisiana” and was always convinced that an appearance here in the 1970s helped propel him to his first of four terms in the statehouse. One...
lpb.org

Fmr. Gov. Edwin Edwards Lying in State | 07/17/21

Former Governor Edwin Edwards will lie in state inside Memorial Hall at the State Capitol on Saturday, July 17. Public viewing will be available during the hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Public HealthPosted by
KATC News

Edwin Edwards to lie in state Saturday, Funeral on Sunday

Former Governor Edwin Edwards will lie in honor in Memorial Hall at the State Capitol Saturday for public viewing. A spokesman for Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder's office tells us that family members and close friends will pay their respects as Edwards will lie in repose at the Old State Capitol on Sunday, July 17.
KPLC TV

How to watch services for Gov. Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Funeral services are being held this weekend for former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards. Edwards, 93, passed away earlier this week. A public viewing is being held Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the State Capitol. WAFB will have live coverage online until noon Saturday.
Politicsbayoubrief.com

The Epic Lives of Edwin W. Edwards, 1927-2021

“I have always loved Louisiana, its people, its bayous, its land, and its eternal joie d’vie. That’s my hope for you: That you will never lose your love for living.”. Earl K. Long once surmised that the “ideal” governor of Louisiana would be “a Frenchman with an English-sounding name who was a Catholic and could speak French.” The irascible and wily younger brother of the martyred Kingfish, “Uncle Earl,” as he famously called himself, wasn’t describing anyone in particular; he was attempting to solve a riddle at the crux of Louisiana politics.
PoliticsGonzales Weekly Citizen

Friends remember colorful career of Edwin Edwards

A public viewing Saturday at the State Capitol and private ceremony open to friends and family Sunday at the Old State Capitol marked the final ride for former Gov. Edwin Edwards. Friends and colleagues remembered Edwards as a man who reached out to help the rich and poor, and showed...
Baton Rouge, LAfox8live.com

Former Governor Edwin Edwards is laid to rest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On this day, Louisiana buries one of her own. Not always the most well-behaved of her children, but certainly one of her favorites. “It was a very good ceremony, a lot of law enforcement. The band was good, the horses that were carrying was just a beautiful event,” said Buren Jagneaux, who rode in all the way from Lafayette.

Comments / 0

Community Policy