NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 9 July, 2021 - Plant Habitat-04 Prep
Today: Payloads - Expedite the Processing of Experiments to Space Station (EXPRESS) Rack 4 (ER4) International Subrack Interface Standard (ISIS) Drawer Check:. Following an Iceberg-1 noise reported by the crew in early July, the issue was determined to be caused by a loose ISIS drawer lid in the location just below the Iceberg-1 unit. The crew attempted multiple troubleshooting steps, but the noise persisted. Ground teams then commanded ER4 to idle mode to reduce the nuisance noise and Iceberg is considered to be performing nominally. Iceberg is a double locker equivalent designed for EXPRESS rack operation and provides additional cold stowage resources aboard the ISS. The units provide an operating range of +4°C to -95°C. Iceberg is similar to the Glacier and Polar units currently in use but provides additional volume to help reduce the number of EXPRESS rack locations needed.spaceref.com
