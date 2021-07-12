Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 9 July, 2021 - Plant Habitat-04 Prep

SpaceRef
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: Payloads - Expedite the Processing of Experiments to Space Station (EXPRESS) Rack 4 (ER4) International Subrack Interface Standard (ISIS) Drawer Check:. Following an Iceberg-1 noise reported by the crew in early July, the issue was determined to be caused by a loose ISIS drawer lid in the location just below the Iceberg-1 unit. The crew attempted multiple troubleshooting steps, but the noise persisted. Ground teams then commanded ER4 to idle mode to reduce the nuisance noise and Iceberg is considered to be performing nominally. Iceberg is a double locker equivalent designed for EXPRESS rack operation and provides additional cold stowage resources aboard the ISS. The units provide an operating range of +4°C to -95°C. Iceberg is similar to the Glacier and Polar units currently in use but provides additional volume to help reduce the number of EXPRESS rack locations needed.

spaceref.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Environment#Space Food#Sample Space#Nasa Space Station#Isis#Iceberg 1#Express#Iss#Polar#Vitamin C#Apfr#Ev#Cmg Maneuver#Crew Off Duty Systems#Eclss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseBirmingham Star

Why Russia sent a new module to the ISS

The 'Nauka' module was planned for launch 14 years ago, but it had a complicated fate. So, the launch was, without exaggeration, an epic event. Here's why it's so important and why the Russians opted for the launch, despite the entire ISS awaiting decommission. Nauka is larger than Crew Dragon...
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

NASA Apollo to Artemis: Drilling on the Moon

Fifty years ago, Apollo 15 lifted off from Kennedy Space Center, sending Commander David R. Scott, Command Module Pilot Alfred M. Worden, and Lunar Module Pilot James B. Irwin on the first of three Apollo “J” missions. These missions gave astronauts the opportunity to explore the Moon for longer periods using upgraded and more plentiful scientific instruments than ever before. Apollo 15 was the first mission where astronauts used the Apollo Lunar Surface Drill (ALSD) and the Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV).
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

NASA’s Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2 Mission Remains on Target

Teams from NASA, Boeing and United Launch Alliance completed a launch readiness review on July 27 ahead of NASA’s Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2 mission to the International Space Station. The launch teams still are “go” for launch of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft on a mission to the microgravity laboratory on the company’s second uncrewed flight test.
Aerospace & Defenseclick orlando

Russian lab module docks with space station after 8-day trip

MOSCOW – Russia’s long-delayed lab module successfully docked with the International Space Station on Thursday, eight days after it was launched from the Russian space launch facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The 20-metric-ton (22-ton) Nauka module, also called the Multipurpose Laboratory Module, docked with the orbiting outpost in an automatic mode...
AstronomyPosted by
CBS News

NASA detects water vapor on Jupiter's Ganymede — the largest moon in the solar system

NASA has detected water vapor for the very first time in the atmosphere of Ganymede — not only Jupiter's largest moon, but the largest moon in our entire solar system. Researchers made the discovery using both new and archival data from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, which is back in action after a computer anomaly suddenly shut down the 32-year-old system for a month. They published their findings this week in the journal Nature Astronomy.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Opening Statement of Ranking Member Brian Babin at Space & Aeronautics Subcommittee Hearing on NASA Infrastructure Needs

The purpose of today’s hearing is to address NASA’s complex infrastructure issues. NASA is one of the largest property holders in the federal government. They manage nine field centers and six other facilities in 14 different states. This includes $40 billion in assets with an inventory of more than 5,000 buildings and structures. As our NASA witness will testify, many of NASA’s buildings and labs are relics of the Apollo, Gemini, and Mercury era, and some even predate NASA to the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA) era. Indeed, 83 percent of NASA’s facilities are beyond their design life. It costs up to three times more to repair or replace equipment after it has failed rather than if the maintenance had occurred as scheduled. In 2013, the last time this Committee examined NASA’s infrastructure, the deferred maintenance backlog was estimated to cost $2.1 billion. It is now $2.66 billion.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Opens Call for 20th Annual Student Competition to Design Space Exploration Concepts

Undergraduate and graduate students in STEM-related fields are invited to develop concepts for the 2022 Revolutionary Aerospace Systems Concepts – Academic Linkage (RASC-AL) competition that will help extend humanity’s presence further into the solar system. NASA’s RASC-AL competition challenges student teams to incorporate coursework into relevant and timely space exploration...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Redwire to Demonstrate In-Space Additive Manufacturing for Lunar Surface on the International Space Station

Redwire, a leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, announced today that it is launching new manufacturing hardware to the International Space Station (ISS) that will demonstrate additive manufacturing processes using lunar regolith simulant. This demonstration is critical to advancing the ability to develop a permanent presence for humankind on the Moon using in-situ resources. This will be the first time that lunar regolith simulant has been used for 3D printing in space. The mission is currently set to launch onboard Northrop Grumman's 16th commercial resupply mission (NG-16) no earlier than 5:56 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Aug. 10, from Pad-0A of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia.
Aerospace & DefenseIFLScience

Watch Live Today As The ISS Gets Its First New Module In A Decade

Today you can watch something happen that we have not seen in over a decade. The International Space Station (ISS) is getting a new module, the first one since 2011. The module is called Nauka, the Russian word for science, and was launched on July 21 together with the European Robotic Arm, a clever tool that can relocate itself to the different Russian modules of the ISS.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Is The Apollo 11 Lunar Module Ascent Stage Still in Lunar Orbit?

The Apollo 11 Eagle Lunar Module ascent stage was abandoned in lunar orbit after the historic landing in 1969. Its fate is unknown. Numerical analysis described here provides evidence that this object might have remained in lunar orbit to the present day. The simulations show a periodic variation in eccentricity...
Pasadena, CAPhys.org

Ground system for NASA's Roman Space Telescope moves into development

When it launches in the mid-2020s, NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will revolutionize astronomy by building on the science discoveries and technological leaps of the Hubble, Spitzer, and Webb space telescopes. The mission's wide field of view and superb resolution will enable scientists to conduct sweeping cosmic surveys, yielding a wealth of information about celestial realms from our solar system to the edge of the observable universe.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Two More Artemis I Deep Space CubeSats Prepare for Launch

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (NASA PR) — Two additional secondary payloads that will travel to deep space on Artemis I, the first flight of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, are ready for launch. The Team Miles and EQUilibriUm Lunar-Earth point 6U Spacecraft (EQUULEUS) CubeSats are tucked...

Comments / 0

Community Policy