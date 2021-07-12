NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 9 July, 2021 - Plant Habitat-04 Prep

The purpose of today’s hearing is to address NASA’s complex infrastructure issues. NASA is one of the largest property holders in the federal government. They manage nine field centers and six other facilities in 14 different states. This includes $40 billion in assets with an inventory of more than 5,000 buildings and structures. As our NASA witness will testify, many of NASA’s buildings and labs are relics of the Apollo, Gemini, and Mercury era, and some even predate NASA to the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA) era. Indeed, 83 percent of NASA’s facilities are beyond their design life. It costs up to three times more to repair or replace equipment after it has failed rather than if the maintenance had occurred as scheduled. In 2013, the last time this Committee examined NASA’s infrastructure, the deferred maintenance backlog was estimated to cost $2.1 billion. It is now $2.66 billion.