Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

“We may never know” but “will keep looking” for the origins of SARS-CoV-2

By Aakash Molpariya
Posted by 
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the context of ongoing research into the origins of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, some scientists have admitted that, despite all their efforts, the world may never know exactly what triggered the pandemic, writes the Wall Street Journal. Linfa Wang, 63, a professor involved with the emerging infectious...

www.revyuh.com

Comments / 0

Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Revyuh is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe.

 https://www.revyuh.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sars#The Wall Street Journal#Duke Nus Medical School#Bloomberg#Kyodo News#Getty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
ScienceLaredo Morning Times

Why is the delta variant more contagious than original strain?

It's been widely stated that the delta variant of the coronavirus currently raging across the U.S. and world is more contagious than the original strain and even previous variants. But why?. To find out, SFGATE spoke with two experts, Stephen Morse, a professor of epidemiology at the Columbia University Medical...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Mini-antibodies efficiently block SARS-CoV-2 virus

Göttingen researchers have developed mini-antibodies that efficiently block the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and its dangerous new variants. These so-called nanobodies bind and neutralize the virus up to 1000 times better than previously developed mini-antibodies. In addition, the scientists optimized their mini-antibodies for stability and resistance to extreme heat. This unique combination makes them promising agents to treat COVID-19. Since nanobodies can be produced at low costs in large quantities, they could meet the global demand for COVID-19 therapeutics. The new nanobodies are currently in preparation for clinical trials.
ScienceNature.com

Daily briefing: How SARS-CoV-2 infects cells

The life cycle of SARS-CoV-2, evidence that vaccines reduce the spread of the coronavirus and a powerful call to stop mass COVID deaths in Africa. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature readers, would you like to get this Briefing in your inbox free every...
Public Healthbiospace.com

Unmasking the SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant: What We Know So Far

Just as it was beginning to appear safe to return to maskless, pre-pandemic life, the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus emerged. It is fast-spreading, more likely to lead to hospitalizations, and accounts for most of the breakout infections among fully vaccinated individuals. That’s making many policymakers rethink their vaccine and masking policies.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Emerging SARS-CoV-2 mutations L452R & Y453F evade cellular immunity

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), continues to spread globally, with the total number of cases reaching over 191 million. To date, the pandemic has claimed over 4.12 million lives. Despite vaccination efforts, many SARS-CoV-2 variants with naturally acquired mutations have emerged....
WildlifeNews-Medical.net

Scientists explore susceptibility of different animals to SARS-CoV-2 infection

Numerous reports indicate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) spillovers have occurred from humans to animals since the COVID-19 pandemic began, as evidenced by the transmission of the virus between keepers and tigers and lions at the New York Bronx Zoo. To date, however, it is unclear what species...
WorldNews-Medical.net

Thai study looks at CoronaVac vaccine vs. natural immunity to SARS-COV-2 variants

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) is a novel coronavirus that was first reported in Wuhan, China in December 2019. SARS-CoV-2, which has a very high rate of transmission, is the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Several vaccines have been developed against SARS-CoV-2, several of which...
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

What is SARS-CoV-2's original reservoir?

Before tearing through the world, causing millions of deaths and upending life as we knew it, SARS-CoV-2 had to somehow make the jump from an animal host to humans — but how?. Though the exact pathway the virus took is hotly debated, data suggests that the original reservoir for the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

New “Atlas” Charts How Antibodies Attack SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus Spike Protein Variants

Antibodies capable of neutralizing multiple SARS-CoV-2 strains can inform strategies for broadly protective COVID-19 booster vaccines. As the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 continues to evolve, immunologists and infectious diseases experts are eager to know whether new variants are resistant to the human antibodies that recognized initial versions of the virus. Vaccines against COVID-19, which were developed based on the chemistry and genetic code of this initial virus, may confer less protection if the antibodies they help people produce do not fend off new viral strains. Now, researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and collaborators have created an “atlas” that charts how 152 different antibodies attack a major piece of the SARS-CoV-2 machinery, the spike protein, as it has evolved since 2020. Their study, published in Cell, highlights antibodies that are able to neutralize the newer strains, while identifying regions of the spike protein that have become more resistant to attack.
News-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 interacts with unusual RNA structures in human cells

SARS-CoV-2 The SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, continues to spread across the globe, infecting over 194 million people. The pandemic has claimed more than 4.16 million lives. The SARS-CoV-2 genome contains 14 open reading frames, with ORF1a and ORF1b occupying two-thirds of the genome and encoding...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The One Thing Everyone Who Catches the Delta Variant Has in Common, CDC Says

The Delta variant has taken over the U.S. in the last few weeks, increasing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths once again. The fast-spreading variant is so concerning that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just reversed mask recommendations for vaccinated people in areas where the virus is surging on July 27. Despite the new mask guidance and increased reports of breakthrough infections, CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, maintains that the new strain is mainly affecting unvaccinated individuals. But whether vaccinated or not, the CDC has found some worrying similarities among people who get sick with the Delta variant.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

No particular risk of infection of SARS-CoV-2 from cash

How long do coronaviruses remain infectious on banknotes and coins? Is it possible to become infected through contact with cash? Experts at the European Central Bank, in collaboration with the Department of Medical and Molecular Virology at Ruhr-Universität Bochum, wanted to clarify this question. The researchers led by Professor Eike Steinmann and Dr. Daniel Todt developed a method specifically to test how many infectious virus particles can be transferred from cash to the skin in real-life conditions. Conclusion: under realistic conditions, the risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2 from cash is very low. The study has been published in the journal iScience from 26 July 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy