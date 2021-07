The appearance of open, deliberative government can be deceiving. Listen to Supervisor Aguiar and you would think she and the town board have always welcomed and continue to welcome input from the public. Take the time to watch a town board meeting on Channel 22 or try to participate in a town board meeting and you will quickly understand that is not the case. It started with a plywood wall at Town Hall to keep the public out during COVID. Yes, that wall came down this spring but the message and sentiment it sent remain exactly the same. The supervisor is in charge and it will be her way or the highway. Real public participation be damned.