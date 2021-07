What would you do if you walked outside to find a massive black bear sitting shotgun in your car?. Black bears have been the topic of conversation for a few weeks here in the Evansville area. One (or more) have been spotted in White County in Illinois, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Pike Counties in Indiana, and Webster County in Kentucky. People have spotted them strolling through their yards, which could be quite startling especially in this area. That's something you'd be more likely to see while visiting Gatlinburg, Tennessee. I can't tell you how many times I see friends on Facebook post pictures of them encountering a black bear on vacation there. However, one man recently got more than he bargained for when he was walking outside to his vehicle while on vacation in Gatlinburg.