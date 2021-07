Visit Oak Grove, KY is excited to announce our second Music Under The Stars-Jazz Edition’s headlining artist: Jed Harrelson! Check him out at https://www.jedharrelson.com/. Come groove with us, for FREE, under the stars on July 16th from 6-8pm with gates opening at 5pm at the Viceroy Amphitheater (across from Gate 7), 101 Walter Garrett Lane in Oak Grove, KY.