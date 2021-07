Cardano price has been shaping a symmetrical triangle pattern during the multi-month corrective process, with the July lows failing to trigger the formation on a daily close. ADA still encounters selling pressure below the 2018 high of $1.40, confirmed by the IOMAP metric, but beyond the intimidating resistance, there is an open zone for the cryptocurrency to climb. Moreover, the ADA/BTC pair indicates that Cardano price is closing in on renewed relative strength after a corrective period.