This Celeb Fave Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper Company Is Launching a Travel-Inspired Collection, and We’re in Love

By Danielle Blundell
Apartment Therapy
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s been almost 15 years since Tempaper, the very first peel-and-stick wallpaper, arrived on the home decor scene. In the decade and a half since, the market has exploded with options, but Tempaper always keeps it interesting with things like collaborations with Bobby Berk, HGTV’s Genevieve Gorder, and even Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop. Last year was all about their vinyl floor rugs, but this year they’re back with new wallpaper patterns. Their latest range, Wanderlust, which launches today, features 10 prints inspired by travel and faraway destinations after a year spent in lockdown.

